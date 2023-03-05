Guardians Of The Galaxy's Groot Is Turning Into A Villain

The Guardians of the Galaxy's newest series has just dropped a major bombshell when it comes to who the apparent villain of the upcoming comic is.

In a new preview for Guardians of the Galaxy #1's Grootfall arc, an animated trailer hints that after the team is fractured, they will be forced to band together again to take on a familiar friend that now their enemy — Groot. Clearly, it's not the lovable, cute Groot (or the MCU's Baby Groot) that fans are used to: he's taken on a monstrous new form that sets up an exciting conflict with the Guardians as they try to find their footing again in a changed universe.

Collin Kelly and Jackson Lanzing ("Captain America: Sentinel of Liberty") are working alongside Kev Walker for the next iteration of the Guardians of the Galaxy, as the cosmic super-team finds themselves in trouble following their most recently concluded series. The Guardians, which include a stripped-down team of Star-Lord, Nebula, Drax the Destroyer, and Mantis, will go to the Manifold Territories, as they are pushed to an all-time low in morale. Rocket Raccoon and Groot are absent from the team — with the events that caused the group to break apart seemingly playing a huge role in their disappearance, and leading to Groot's horrifying change.