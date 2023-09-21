Marvel Just Killed The Guardians Of The Galaxy

This article contains spoilers for "Guardians of the Galaxy" #6 (by Collin Kelly, Jackson Lanzing, Alex Lins, KJ Diaz, and VC's Cory Petit)

Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy have been killed by one of their former allies: Groot.

In the current ongoing "Guardians of the Galaxy" series from Marvel Comics, the superteam is fractured after an incident caused permanent damage to the family-like group of interstellar superheroes. The mysterious force breaking up the team was revealed to be Groot, who has been transformed into a giant, fiery, terraforming creature capable of destroying entire planets. As a result, Rocket Raccoon left the Guardians, while at the same time, the team's remaining members traveled to the space sector called the Manifold Territories in an attempt to prevent the darkest version of Groot — dubbed Grootfall — from destroying another world.

Unfortunately, their former friend has proved too much for the team to handle, even with Rocket rejoining the team in the midst of Grootfall's attack. Star-Lord tried to reach out to Groot and find a way to convince him to stop the widespread death and destruction he's causing in his new form. However, the team's attempts failed, with Grootfall swallowing the Guardians. Now, the events that led to Groot's transformation into Grootfall are finally revealed, at the cost of Peter Quill, Gamora, Rocket Raccoon, Nebula, and Drax meeting their end in their former friend's fiery embrace.