The Only Actors Still Alive Today From The Original Planet Of The Apes Film

It's easy to imagine moviegoers in 1968 not knowing what to expect before seeing "Planet of the Apes." In the wrong hands, such a film could have been a goofy B-movie with human-ape interactions. Fortunately, that's far from what was released.

Based on the 1963 French novel of the same name by Pierre Boulle, the film chronicles astronaut George Taylor (Charlton Heston), who crash lands on a strange planet inhabited by intelligent apes that treat humans as lower life forms. With its expert blend of thought-provoking social commentary and tightly-paced thrills, "Planet of the Apes" became a sci-fi classic, notably lauded for John Chambers' groundbreaking prosthetics and Jerry Goldsmith's avant-garde musical score. Along with being a box office success and earning two Oscar nominations, the film launched a thriving franchise that includes four sequels, two TV series, a 2001 remake, and an ongoing reboot saga.

The gravitas of "Planet of the Apes" would be non-existent without the film's committed cast. Had performers such as Charlton Heston, Roddy McDowall, Kim Hunter, and Maurice Evans treated the material with a tongue-in-cheek approach, it's safe to assume that the film would have lost much of its dramatic weight. Sadly, a majority of these performers have since passed, with only two of the sci-fi epic's cast members still alive.