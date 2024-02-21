The Real Reason Dogma 2 Hasn't Happened

The following article contains mentions of sexual abuse.

Kevin Smith's 1999 fantasy comedy "Dogma" is a cool mix of slacker antics and fantasy adventure, starring names like Ben Affleck, Matt Damon, Alan Rickman, and Salma Hayek. Audiences enjoyed the film, and it did well at the box office, earning over $30 million against a $10 million budget. So, why hasn't there been a sequel?

If you ask Smith, the answer is none other than Harvey Weinstein. During his "An Evening with Kevin Smith" event at Agua Caliente Rancho Mirage (via YouTube), the filmmaker discussed the former Miramax mogul's role in the situation. "I would love to do a sequel to 'Dogma'," he said, answering an audience question. "Unfortunately, I don't own it, and the person that owns it ... is Harvey Weinstein."

Smith then explained that while the ownership of his other old Miramax movies is now distributed between Paramount and Lionsgate, Weinstein personally bought the rights to "Dogma." The writer-director added that the purchase was prompted by Disney, which owned Miramax and had become concerned about the negative attention the movie was drawing.

This isn't the first time Smith has addressed the situation, which is also the same reason fans can't stream or digitally purchase "Dogma." In a 2022 interview with TheWrap, he went into deeper detail about the complex tug-of-war between Disney, which wanted to bury the film, and Weinstein, who chose to make it but retains the rights and had allegedly been shopping it around for $5 million. According to Smith, that's more than his team can afford. "He's holding it hostage," he quipped. "My movie about angels is owned by the devil himself."