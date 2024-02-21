The Real Reason Dogma 2 Hasn't Happened
The following article contains mentions of sexual abuse.
Kevin Smith's 1999 fantasy comedy "Dogma" is a cool mix of slacker antics and fantasy adventure, starring names like Ben Affleck, Matt Damon, Alan Rickman, and Salma Hayek. Audiences enjoyed the film, and it did well at the box office, earning over $30 million against a $10 million budget. So, why hasn't there been a sequel?
If you ask Smith, the answer is none other than Harvey Weinstein. During his "An Evening with Kevin Smith" event at Agua Caliente Rancho Mirage (via YouTube), the filmmaker discussed the former Miramax mogul's role in the situation. "I would love to do a sequel to 'Dogma'," he said, answering an audience question. "Unfortunately, I don't own it, and the person that owns it ... is Harvey Weinstein."
Smith then explained that while the ownership of his other old Miramax movies is now distributed between Paramount and Lionsgate, Weinstein personally bought the rights to "Dogma." The writer-director added that the purchase was prompted by Disney, which owned Miramax and had become concerned about the negative attention the movie was drawing.
This isn't the first time Smith has addressed the situation, which is also the same reason fans can't stream or digitally purchase "Dogma." In a 2022 interview with TheWrap, he went into deeper detail about the complex tug-of-war between Disney, which wanted to bury the film, and Weinstein, who chose to make it but retains the rights and had allegedly been shopping it around for $5 million. According to Smith, that's more than his team can afford. "He's holding it hostage," he quipped. "My movie about angels is owned by the devil himself."
Harvey Weinstein clashed with many filmmakers
Kevin Smith's story about Harvey Weinstein effectively preventing a "Dogma" sequel isn't the only one about the Miramax co-founder's adverse actions against various actors and filmmakers. Before sexual abuse allegations and convictions ended his Hollywood career, he clashed with numerous people in the industry, and several accounts of his misconduct have come out. He harassed numerous stars — including A-listers like Gwyneth Paltrow and Angelina Jolie — and was known to bully his underlings and actors alike. "Dogma" star Salma Hayek's description of Weinstein's on-set behavior, for instance, features numerous instances of harassment and threats.
Weinstein also had a penchant for forcing his own vision on filmmakers. Some of them could weather the changes he wanted to make with outside help. These include "Tár" writer-director Todd Field, whose first movie, "In the Bedroom," survived Weinstein's meddling after he called Tom Cruise for help and the superstar gave him tips on how to handle the executive.
Others, like Hayao Miyazaki, took the then-Miramax boss head-on and refused to budge. "I did go to New York to meet this man, this Harvey Weinstein, and I was bombarded with this aggressive attack, all these demands for cuts ... I defeated him," he told The Guardian, referencing Weinstein's demands for the U.S. version of the 1997 film "Princess Mononoke." Unfortunately, a different fate befell Smith when it came to "Dogma," and the filmmaker doesn't seem too hopeful about a sequel happening in the foreseeable future.
If you or anyone you know has been a victim of sexual assault, help is available. Visit the Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network website or contact RAINN's National Helpline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673).