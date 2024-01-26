Sony Wants Two Huge Marvel Actors In Spider-Man 4 - But Kevin Feige Doesn't (Report)

"Spider-Man: No Way Home" brought three versions of Spider-Man together in an epic multiversal team-up, and a new report suggests Sony wants to make it happen again in "Spider-Man 4." However, the rumor also says Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige isn't on the same page and wants to take the character back to his roots.

On scooper Daniel Richtman's Patreon page (via ComicBookMovie.com), Richtman dropped the news that Sony reportedly wants Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire to appear in the fourth installment of the Tom Holland-starring "Spider-Man" films. After the acclaim for and audience reactions to "Spider-Man: No Way Home," which plucked Maguire from the original "Spider-Man" trilogy and Garfield from the "Amazing Spider-Man" films, Sony seems eager to double down on its success.

Fiege has different ideas, according to Richtman's reporting. While Sony is said to want to make "Spider-Man 4" massive in scale, Fiege is said to want to keep things "more grounded" — which tracks with the end of the most recent film, which saw the hero get reset to basics after Doctor Strange erased the universe's memory of Peter Parker. It's easy to see why Fiege wants to scale back. After Spider-Man being the mentee of Tony Stark, fighting cosmic battles against Thanos, and breaking the Multiverse, giving viewers a more authentic Spider-Man who is more "friendly neighborhood Spider-Man" than Iron Man Jr., more of a street-level hero, could breathe new yet familiar life into the franchise.