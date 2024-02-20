The Deadpool & Wolverine Trailer Gets A LEGO Remake - And Ryan Reynolds Loves It
The "Deadpool & Wolverine" trailer absolutely blew up the Internet when it debuted during the Super Bowl. The highly anticipated first look at the "Deadpool" threequel gained over 365 million views in 24 hours, becoming the most-watched trailer of all time. Anticipation for Ryan Reynolds' latest film is high, thanks in part to "Deadpool & Wolverine" serving as the first project to bridge the gap between 20th Century Studios' roster of "X-Men" characters and the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
"Deadpool & Wolverine" will also be the first MCU flick to receive an R rating. In line with previous "Deadpool" films, the threequel won't be kid-friendly. What is kid-friendly, however, is YouTube user Trevor Carlee's fan-made video that re-creates the trailer using LEGOs, uploaded just a few days after the Super Bowl. It quickly amassed over 550,000 views on YouTube and drew the attention of Reynolds himself. "My god, this is wonderful. Holy s***. ❤️⚔️❤️," the actor tweeted in response.
Could we get a LEGO Deadpool movie?
LEGO is more than just toy sets and colorful bricks. One of the most integral parts of the LEGO brand is its use of licensing, allowing the company to use other characters and franchises for its various products. One of LEGO's most successful partnerships is with DC, which includes not only numerous direct-to-DVD titles but also 2017's "The LEGO Batman Movie," which grossed over $310 million worldwide.
With the LEGO "Deadpool & Wolverine" trailer receiving considerable fanfare, is it possible that we'll one day see a theatrical "LEGO Deadpool Movie"? The MCU has yet to release an animated film, but "Deadpool" would be the perfect character to start off with. The antihero's quippy and self-aware nature could make for an intriguing, family-friendly animated feature that calls out his limitations because of the medium.
It would be an interesting way to spice up Marvel's most formulaic fare. And seeing as LEGO has seen considerable success in the world of video games with hits like "Lego Marvel's Avengers" and "LEGO DC Super-Villains," it's possible that we could one day see a "LEGO Deadpool & Wolverine" game grace consoles and PC. "Deadpool & Wolverine" hits theaters on July 26.