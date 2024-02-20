Smallville's Alan Ritchson Hated His Aquaman Costume: 'That Speedo Was Scary'

Alan Ritchson has seen his star rise as of late. He starred as Aimes in 2023's "Fast X" and is a powerhouse on Amazon Prime Video with the titular role on "Reacher." But when he stopped by BroBible's "Post-Credit Podcast," he couldn't help but reflect on one of his earlier roles, even if it wasn't for the best reasons.

When the conversation steered toward his role as Arthur Curry, aka Aquaman, on "Smallville," Ritchson mentioned one thing he doesn't look back fondly on: "What comes to mind first is how fast and far I can run from all civilization when I see myself in that orange head-to-toe Speedo, zipped up the middle." The actor's costume is a far cry from what Jason Momoa wears in the Aquaman films. Back then, he felt there wasn't much else he could do. "When you're just starting out, you do not feel like you have a voice or permission to say anything, so I just never questioned a thing, and I wish I had. That Speedo was scary."

Ritchson continued to say that he's grateful for what "Smallville" allotted him, but he's ready for other things. That could even include a return to the DC universe if the stars align.