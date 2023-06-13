Succession: Brian Cox Unpacks Logan's Final Message To His Children

Brian Cox doesn't typically mince words, and neither did his "Succession" character Logan Roy. A brusque and brutal man whose children — Connor (Alan Ruck), Kendall (Jeremy Strong), Shiv (Sarah Snook), and Roman (Kieran Culkin) — are irreparably damaged thanks to his unconventional and often abusive parenting style, Logan is powerful, formidable, and is smarter than any of his kids could ever hope to be. In his very last interaction with them, he tells them he loves them with a huge caveat, and Cox delved into the moment speaking to Emily Blunt for Variety's Actors on Actors series.

"The scene in the karaoke bar, it's a cap-in-hand-but-olive-branch moment. Did you feel it was authentic for Logan? Is he really wanting unity back with his children?" Blunt asked, and Cox had a ready answer. "That was the first thing I asked Jesse Armstrong," the veteran actor said, referring to the showrunner and creator of "Succession."

"'Does he love his children?'" Cox recalls asking. "He said, 'Yeah, he really loves his children.' It's about trying to reclaim that love. You will always remember them when they're little. He remembers their awkwardness and their sweetness. And then he finally has to admit, 'I love you, but you're not serious people.'"

Beyond that, Cox thinks Logan simply sees his children for who they are. When Blunt asked what that means, he replied, "Well, he means they're not serious people. That they're so keen on success, keen on all the elements that are not rooted in anything. They've never learned how to deal with their entitlement."