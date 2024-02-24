How One Week Changed The Marvel Cinematic Universe Forever

There once came a day like no other, when Earth's Mightiest Heroes all popped up around the same time, and Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) made the necessary call to gather them together for a good old-fashioned scrap. A thunder god had a family spat to sort out, a billionaire playboy philanthropist traveled through an interspace portal, and a scientist revealed that as chill as they seemed, they were, in fact, always angry. While this is undeniably an essential day in the history of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, it all came from Nick Fury having a massively busy single week that stands as the crucial point in the MCU timeline.

As you might recall, Tony Stark's bout with Whiplash in "Iron Man 2," Bruce Banner's Harlem throwdown in "The Incredible Hulk," and an immovable hammer appearing in New Mexico in "Thor" all took place across a mere seven days. As the head of S.H.I.E.L.D. at the time, Fury had to keep tabs on all of it, forever changing the universe he was a part of in the process. After all, if he hadn't had such a busy week, Thanos would have likely succeeded in his quest to murder half the galaxy.

Known as "Fury's Big Week," this incredible slot on the calendar was laid out in a comic book series that detailed the events that led up to "The Avengers." It even became a plot point in an episode of the animated anthology series "What If...?" This episode demonstrates just how essential the week was and shows that had it not come to pass, the world of super soldiers and webslingers would've fallen into ruin.