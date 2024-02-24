Attack On Titan's Most Brutal Death According To Anime Fans (Warning: It's Gross)

While many anime and manga series contain elements of fantasy and science fiction, there are those like "Psycho-Pass," "Berserk," and "Goblin Slayer" that push up against the lines of these genres and take them further into the realm of horror. Filled with gruesome deaths and horrific dismemberments, "Attack on Titan" easily falls into this sort of category.

Still, the grotesque violence of the series was even more shocking early on, as audiences weren't fully prepared for how nasty "Attack on Titan" could truly get. For instance, Season 2, Episode 1 ("Beast Titan") concludes with the terrifying demise of Miche (Kenta Miyake/Jason Douglas).

After the warrior confronts the Beast Titan, it looks like the action-heavy series is setting up another intense Titan battle. However, the tide is immediately turned when Zeke Jaeger (Takehito Koyasu/Ernesto Jason Liebrecht), aka the Beast Titan, reveals his devastating ability to throw objects at high velocities. Grabbing Miche's horse in his hands, he hurls it at the soldier, incapacitating him and leaving him as easy fodder for the other Titans.

"He was given no dignity or honor when he died," wrote Reddit user @armyofbeees in the top comment. "Zeke treated him like a dog or even a bug. It was f****d." @Anadaere agreed, writing, "Yep, and this is why no matter what Zeke is after, I am pissed at him." Later episodes would try to explain how Zeke ended up the way he is, but it sounds like there's no amount of traumatic life details that can redeem Zeke in some fans' eyes.