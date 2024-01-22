NCIS Star Michael Weatherly Teases Whether DiNozzo Will Return

It's been years since Michael Weatherly and his character of Anthony "Tony" DiNozzo left "NCIS," but longtime fans of the series continue to feel his absence all the same. While DiNozzo is an integral part of the core team for the first 13 seasons of the show, he ultimately takes his leave in the Season 13 finale upon the revelation that he and ex-teammate Ziva David (Cote de Pablo) have a daughter together. The former special agent has essentially been missing in action since then, and some fans are no doubt wondering whether he'll ever return to the show at all. Thankfully, it seems that Weatherly himself has a tentative answer as to the character's future.

In a post on his official X account, Weatherly definitively expressed his interest in bringing DiNozzo back to "NCIS" in some capacity. "There will be more DiNozzo someday because he is the one character that felt unfinished... That's my plan! We shall see," the former "NCIS" star wrote.

While it's clear that the actor would like to reprise the role at some point down the line, he gave no indication of any concrete plans for DiNozzo's return to "NCIS" or any upcoming guest star appearances.