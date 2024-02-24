The Only Actors From The Monkees Still Alive Today

"The Monkees" made its mark as one of the most memorable TV shows of the 1960s. Years before David Cassidy of "The Patridge Family" left tween girls swooning, Micky Dolenz, Mike Nesmith, Davy Jones, and Peter Tork starred as themselves on their band's eponymous sitcom, and became instant teen idols with radio hits such as "Last Train to Clarksville" and "Daydream Believer." The show aired for only two seasons on NBC, but it won two Emmy Awards, including one for outstanding comedy series.

More than 50 years later, all but one of the main "Monkees" cast members and three recurring players have passed away. Micky Dolenz is the last Monkee standing, and he spoke about his made-for-TV bandmates in an interview with Forbes, telling the outlet that he spent more time with them than with his real siblings from the late 1960s onward. "Peter and David, and, to a degree Nes, spent a lot of time together, and not just casual hanging out, having-a-beer time, but intense work and play," he said.

"When you get to this age, it's kind of expected," Dolenz added of his longtime friends' deaths. "Peter's was cancer, so that was not a huge surprise as it had been going on for a while. But David's was right out of the blue. Supposedly, he just had a physical and came out in good shape, and then [he] had a heart attack."