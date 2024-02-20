Madame Web Changed Sydney Sweeney Forever In One Hilarious Way

Filming a feature-length movie of any kind will undoubtedly change someone, as that could take up months of a person's life as they interact with the same people and embody a unique character. That was the case for Sydney Sweeney, who plays Julia Cornwall in "Madame Web." She's come out the other side of that movie as a changed individual ... at least when it comes to killing spiders.

IMDb asked Sweeney and her "Madame Web" co-stars Isabela Merced and Celeste O'Connor if their views on spiders changed at all from shooting the "Spider-Man"-adjacent action film. "I definitely feel like I can't kill a spider anymore," Sweeney claimed. "Prior to the film, there might have been a few slaps. Now we are one."

It's funny because Sweeney doesn't really interact with spiders in "Madame Web." Viewers don't even see Julia or the other two future Spider-Women get their powers in the present, as any scenes with them in their superhero costumes are limited to visions of the future. Her commitment to not squashing spiders anymore is even more impressive when considering an incident she had with an arachnid in a very different film.