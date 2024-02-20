Madame Web Changed Sydney Sweeney Forever In One Hilarious Way
Filming a feature-length movie of any kind will undoubtedly change someone, as that could take up months of a person's life as they interact with the same people and embody a unique character. That was the case for Sydney Sweeney, who plays Julia Cornwall in "Madame Web." She's come out the other side of that movie as a changed individual ... at least when it comes to killing spiders.
IMDb asked Sweeney and her "Madame Web" co-stars Isabela Merced and Celeste O'Connor if their views on spiders changed at all from shooting the "Spider-Man"-adjacent action film. "I definitely feel like I can't kill a spider anymore," Sweeney claimed. "Prior to the film, there might have been a few slaps. Now we are one."
It's funny because Sweeney doesn't really interact with spiders in "Madame Web." Viewers don't even see Julia or the other two future Spider-Women get their powers in the present, as any scenes with them in their superhero costumes are limited to visions of the future. Her commitment to not squashing spiders anymore is even more impressive when considering an incident she had with an arachnid in a very different film.
Sydney Sweeney had a painful encounter with a spider while filming Anyone But You
Sydney Sweeney saying she won't kill any more spiders is pretty astounding, considering she could hold a personal vendetta against them. In 2023, Sweeney described a scary on-set incident while filming "Anyone But You" where she had to hold onto a spider that actually ended up biting her. The IMDb interview cuts to some behind-the-scenes footage of that event where Sweeney yells about how the spider legitimately bit her.
Describing the "Anyone But You" incident to IMDb, Sweeney said, "The medic wrote 'Sydney Sweeney gets bit by a spider and turns into Spider-Woman' just as like a funny note ... And no one had any clue that we were doing ['Madame Web'] or what the film was, so I was like, 'Can I take a picture of that?' Just for myself to have that one day."
Someone should check if that medic has clairvoyant powers like Cassandra Webb (Dakota Johnson) because that was an awfully prophetic joke. It sounds like Sweeney's casting in "Madame Web" wasn't widely known when "Anyone But You" was filming. She did not get any spider powers following the bite, but it seems like she was all right following the Huntsman spider bite. And while "Madame Web" bombed at the box office, at least Sweeney walked away with a newfound appreciation for those eight-legged critters, and that's something.