Kate Hudson Has A Home Alone 2 Cameo You Likely Never Noticed

Everyone in Hollywood has to start somewhere. Even Kate Hudson, daughter of Goldie Hawn, had to pay her dues through some uncredited acting work at the start of her career. On the February 11 episode of the "Sibling Revelry" podcast, she talked about an early career role most fans probably weren't aware of. Namely, she was an extra in "Home Alone 2: Lost in New York."

During the episode, "Blossom" star Joey Lawrence discussed some of his early acting gigs, some of which still pay residuals. Here Hudson brings up her role in the holiday classic: "I still get residuals from 'Home Alone 2' because I sang in the chorus." The scene in question takes place at the beginning of the movie, where Buzz (Devin Ratray) ruins Kevin's (Macaulay Culkin) big solo during a school Christmas concert. It's hard to spot where Hudson might be, especially after all the kids fall over, but she explains, "I'm in that chorus, and then I get 10 cents every once in a while."

The Lawrence brothers admitted to needing to go back and watch "Home Alone 2" to try to find Hudson. Everyone else may want to do the same, as her appearance is the one we should focus on at this point over Donald Trump's bizarre cameo.