Kate Hudson Has A Home Alone 2 Cameo You Likely Never Noticed
Everyone in Hollywood has to start somewhere. Even Kate Hudson, daughter of Goldie Hawn, had to pay her dues through some uncredited acting work at the start of her career. On the February 11 episode of the "Sibling Revelry" podcast, she talked about an early career role most fans probably weren't aware of. Namely, she was an extra in "Home Alone 2: Lost in New York."
During the episode, "Blossom" star Joey Lawrence discussed some of his early acting gigs, some of which still pay residuals. Here Hudson brings up her role in the holiday classic: "I still get residuals from 'Home Alone 2' because I sang in the chorus." The scene in question takes place at the beginning of the movie, where Buzz (Devin Ratray) ruins Kevin's (Macaulay Culkin) big solo during a school Christmas concert. It's hard to spot where Hudson might be, especially after all the kids fall over, but she explains, "I'm in that chorus, and then I get 10 cents every once in a while."
The Lawrence brothers admitted to needing to go back and watch "Home Alone 2" to try to find Hudson. Everyone else may want to do the same, as her appearance is the one we should focus on at this point over Donald Trump's bizarre cameo.
Acting has always been a job for Kate Hudson
Now, Kate Hudson needs to post an arrow to which kid in the choir is her. The part is one of her earliest; Hudson's first official credited role wouldn't come until a few years later with a guest spot on a 1996 episode of "Party of Five." And a few short years after that, Hudson would break out in a major way with a stunning turn as Penny Lane in 2000's "Almost Famous." While Hudson naturally got a head start in the industry from being Goldie Hawn's daughter, she didn't take it for granted and clearly viewed her acting as work, first and foremost.
In 1997, Hudson spoke with E! News about her first chapter in entertainment, where she displayed a genuine passion for the craft: "This is a job. It's not about the fame, it's not about the money. It's about the passion for doing it." She proceeds to discuss getting into classes for acting, singing, and dancing, so she's put in a lot of work to get to where she is.
Hudson carved out an impressive path, having starred in countless iconic romantic comedies. In the later stages of her career, she's wowed audiences with her performances in "Marshall" and "Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery." And it all started with a blink-and-you'll-miss-it role in "Home Alone 2."