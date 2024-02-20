Why Linda Hamilton Refuses To Watch Stranger Things Season 5

Though a supernatural '80s period piece might not sound like a surefire hit, "Stranger Things" proved doubters wrong by becoming one of the biggest shows in Netflix history. Now, as Season 4 has provided the set-up for the epic final season of the series, "Terminator" icon Linda Hamilton is set to join the sci-fi drama.

However, while Hamilton says that she's a big fan of "Stranger Things," she has revealed to Us Weekly that she won't be watching Season 5 of the hit series. "When you really buy into something, you don't see yourself in it," the actor explained. "So I think, in a way, it kind of ruined the show for me. I never watch [a project] once I'm in something," Hamilton went on. "It would just completely take me out of the reality of it to see myself in there. So I won't be watching [season 5]," she concluded.

Though there are many actors who don't like to watch themselves in their roles on the big and small screens, it sounds like, as a serious fan of "Stranger Things," Hamilton is making quite the big sacrifice. In fact, if she sticks to her guns, she'll never see for herself how the show wraps up after being a major part of the pop culture bubble for nearly a decade.