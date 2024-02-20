Why Linda Hamilton Refuses To Watch Stranger Things Season 5
Though a supernatural '80s period piece might not sound like a surefire hit, "Stranger Things" proved doubters wrong by becoming one of the biggest shows in Netflix history. Now, as Season 4 has provided the set-up for the epic final season of the series, "Terminator" icon Linda Hamilton is set to join the sci-fi drama.
However, while Hamilton says that she's a big fan of "Stranger Things," she has revealed to Us Weekly that she won't be watching Season 5 of the hit series. "When you really buy into something, you don't see yourself in it," the actor explained. "So I think, in a way, it kind of ruined the show for me. I never watch [a project] once I'm in something," Hamilton went on. "It would just completely take me out of the reality of it to see myself in there. So I won't be watching [season 5]," she concluded.
Though there are many actors who don't like to watch themselves in their roles on the big and small screens, it sounds like, as a serious fan of "Stranger Things," Hamilton is making quite the big sacrifice. In fact, if she sticks to her guns, she'll never see for herself how the show wraps up after being a major part of the pop culture bubble for nearly a decade.
Linda Hamilton can't see herself as part of Stranger Things' world
In the same interview, Linda Hamilton gushed about how much she loves the Netflix series. "I've watched every season with relish. I just love it," Hamilton said. "So it's kind of, like, imposter syndrome where I don't [feel that I] fit in there. That's a whole world set in the '80s," she explained.
Hamilton also opened up about how she became a part of the show and her meeting with the Duffer Brothers prior to her accepting the role. "I Zoomed Ross and Matt Duffer, and they gave me the shape of the character but not of the story," the actor recalled. "Because they have to be very careful with their story. So I still don't know how it ends."
With the massive fanbase that the series has built up since 2016, the bar is going to be incredibly high for "Stranger Things" when it returns for the last time. As such, all that fans can do is cross their fingers that Season 5 lives up to the hype. Currently, the final season is expected to premiere sometime in 2025.