Madame Web Reuses Footage From Tobey Maguire's Spider-Man 2 - But Is There More To It?

Contains spoilers for "Madame Web"

Depending on who you ask, namely most critics, "Madame Web" may be the worst movie ever in the Spider-Verse. It makes it even more intriguing that the Dakota Johnson-starring film seemingly rips a scene straight out of arguably the best Spider-Man movie to date — Sam Raimi's "Spider-Man 2."

Fans noticed 'MADAME WEB' reuses footage from a scene in Sam Raimi's 'SPIDER-MAN 2'. pic.twitter.com/kGBNybQVLA — One Take News (@OneTakeNews) February 16, 2024

The scene in question comes toward the end of "Madame Web," where Cassandra Webb (Johnson) now clearly sees a future where she and the three forthcoming Spider-Women fight crime together. The camera pans up a building before cutting away to Anya Corazon (Isabela Merced) battling a villain. That shot of the building comes straight from "Spider-Man 2" when Peter Parker (Tobey Maguire) leaps toward the same building before swinging away. It could easily be a case of simply reusing footage, but some fans think this is evidence that "Madame Web" takes place in the Raimi timeline.

On X (formerly known as Twitter), @GothicHeroes laid out some evidence: "['Madame Web'] is set in the early 2000s. Features stock footage from Spider-Man 2 (2004) It shows a tribe of Spider-Men who wear lenses inspired by the Raimi films. I'm convinced that Madame Web was meant to be a part of the Raimi Verse." More than likely, it's simply some reused footage, as throwing Tobey Maguire's Spider-Man into the world of "Madame Web" probably makes things more confusing than anything.