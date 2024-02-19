Marvel Fans Predict Madame Web-Like Disaster After Spider-Man Series Fires Writers

The "Silk: Spider Society" series is reportedly going through a significant setback. According to The Ankler, the writers' room for the upcoming show, made in partnership between Sony and Amazon MGM Studios, has paused, with all of the writers released from their contracts. While many assume a connection between this news and "Madame Web" bombing at the box office (coupled with its extremely negative reviews), it could very well be a coincidence in terms of timing.

The only person in the writers' room remaining on board is showrunner Angela Kang. Even though the studios have yet to comment on the situation, The Ankler suggests the show will be retooled "with a more male-skewing audience in mind." After Discussing Film posted the news on X (formerly known as Twitter), many fans began harping on Sony's inconsistent success with their "Spider-Man"-related properties. X user @tylerduran21 commented, "They saw the reactions and reviews for Madame Web and folded." Another fan was adamant that Sony was "about to ruin like 10 years worth of good people's work." Over on Reddit, one skeptic wrote: "In before they hire the Morbius & Madame Web writers again."

It's important to bear in mind that changes in the writer's room are not uncommon. Marvel fired the head writers of "Daredevil: Born Again" after production was underway, and fans remain optimistic regarding Charlie Cox's triumphant return as Matt Murdock.

"Silk: Spider Society" is still in the works, with the writers' room merely being paused as opposed to completely thrown away. The show's set to follow Cindy Moon, a Korean-American girl who gains extraordinary abilities from an irradiated spider and takes on the superhero moniker Silk. She's a fairly recent addition to the "Spider-Man" canon, being created by Dan Slott and Humberto Ramos in 2014.