Ryan Reynolds Hypes A Huge Deadpool & Wolverine Fight - But It's Not His Movie

The trailer for "Deadpool 3" broke records, amassing more than 365 million views in its first 24 hours of being released. It's easy to see why, as audiences are excited for the Merc with the Mouth to finally join the Marvel Cinematic Universe. This, along with Wolverine (Hugh Jackman) co-starring in the film, has made it one of the most anticipated superhero releases ever. With the trailer still getting considerable buzz, star Ryan Reynolds has offered a public shout-out to a new Deadpool and Wolverine comic, hyping up a fight between the uber-violent characters that isn't even happening in the movie.

A few days after the first official look at "Deadpool 3," Reynolds shared cover art for the upcoming "Deadpool & Wolverine: WWIII" miniseries coming later this year from Marvel Comics. The three-issue comic sees Wolverine and Deadpool getting caught up in the machinations of a mysterious new character named Delta. Tagging writer Joe Kelly and artist Adam Kubert in a post on X (formerly Twitter), Reynolds posted Kubert and Frank Martin's cover featuring for the comic's first issue, writing, "This ⬇️ by @thatJoeKelly and @AdamKubert 🤯." Kelly responded to the actor, writing, "🙏 Hope you dig it and/or are shocked by the depths of our gleeful depravity. 😈" Meanwhile, Kubert expressed his gratitude for the comment, adding, "Thanks for the shout out Ryan! I can't wait for this movie |/👹|/"

Despite Reynolds having no direct involvement with the comic, it's awesome to see such a big-name celebrity shouting out the comics that have inspired his adventures in live-action. More than that, though, Reynolds' support is actually super important.