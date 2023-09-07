Thanos' Creator Praises DC's Flash For Doing One Thing Marvel Movies Haven't

"The Flash" may have bombed at the box office and left the DC Extended Universe in an even more confusing condition than the speedster blockbuster found it. However, if you ask one person, there's a very particular metric by which Andy Muschietti's beleaguered DCEU film has managed to surpass its Marvel Cinematic Universe competition ... and said person is Jim Starlin, the creator of MCU Big Bad Thanos (Josh Brolin).

In an Instagram post, Starlin heaped praise on "The Flash," noting that he was particularly delighted to see the movie so prominently thank the comic book creators behind the characters — and reminding his fans that not every live-action comic book universe is in the habit of doing the same. "Was really surprised by how much I liked the new Flash movie! One terrific flick," Starlin wrote. "I was especially pleased to see the creators of the Flash acknowledged early in the end credits instead of way after the caterers and so many others. Wish the Marvel movies would do the same."