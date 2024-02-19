Lilo & Stitch Set Leak May Offer First Look At Disney's Live-Action Movie
Over the past decade, Disney has doubled down on nostalgia, producing live-action adaptations of its most beloved animated properties. With remakes of "Aladdin," "The Jungle Book," and countless others under its belt, the studio shows no signs of stopping. Now that the well has pretty much run dry with adaptations of its classics released from the '40s to the '90s, however, Disney is tapping into the 2000s, eager to bring "Lilo & Stitch" to the big screen once again.
The original animated sci-fi comedy debuted in 2002 and emerged as a mild hit, grossing over $270 million and receiving a nod for best animated feature at the Oscars. After spawning an expansive multimedia franchise, including a successful Disney Channel series, it endures as a Disney oddball classic. As for the live-action picture, production began in Oahu, Hawaii, in 2023, and now, after months of anticipation, audiences have their first look at eccentric alien Stitch.
TikToker @paulinapullara managed to snap a couple of photos of Stitch driving a cute little motorized toy vehicle, and while they don't reveal much, they confirm one thing: Stitch is absolutely adorable. The live-action version of the character looks just like his animated counterpart, right down to the wide, pink-ish ears. Since we don't see Stitch in motion, however, the question remains whether this is an animatronic or simply a CGI stand-in.
What we know about Disney's live-action Lilo & Stitch remake
Whatever happens with Stitch, fans of the beloved Disney classic should know that it's in good hands. The live-action remake is being directed by Dean Fleischer Camp, who brought the live-action-animation hybrid "Marcel the Shell with Shoes On" to the big screen back in 2021. The indie darling emerged as a critical juggernaut and led to many, many tears, making Fleischer Camp one of the best directors to introduce "Lilo & Stitch" to a new generation.
While audiences may feel anxious that the new film isn't directed by one of the original creators, there's no reason to fret when it comes to the film's cast. Chris Sanders, who previously voiced Stitch, has been brought back to voice the character in live action. Other actors in the picture include newcomer Maia Kealoha, who has been cast as Lilo; Zach Galifianakis, who will voice the devious Dr. Jumba; and Billy Magnussen, who will voice the goofy Agent Pleakley.
"Lilo & Stitch" is currently slated to hit Disney+, though that could change as the corp changes its release strategy, putting greater emphasis on theatrical projects. Just recently, Disney gave a major release update on "Moana 2," announcing it would premiere in theaters after it was initially supposed to be a Disney+ series.