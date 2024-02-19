Lilo & Stitch Set Leak May Offer First Look At Disney's Live-Action Movie

Over the past decade, Disney has doubled down on nostalgia, producing live-action adaptations of its most beloved animated properties. With remakes of "Aladdin," "The Jungle Book," and countless others under its belt, the studio shows no signs of stopping. Now that the well has pretty much run dry with adaptations of its classics released from the '40s to the '90s, however, Disney is tapping into the 2000s, eager to bring "Lilo & Stitch" to the big screen once again.

The original animated sci-fi comedy debuted in 2002 and emerged as a mild hit, grossing over $270 million and receiving a nod for best animated feature at the Oscars. After spawning an expansive multimedia franchise, including a successful Disney Channel series, it endures as a Disney oddball classic. As for the live-action picture, production began in Oahu, Hawaii, in 2023, and now, after months of anticipation, audiences have their first look at eccentric alien Stitch.

TikToker @paulinapullara managed to snap a couple of photos of Stitch driving a cute little motorized toy vehicle, and while they don't reveal much, they confirm one thing: Stitch is absolutely adorable. The live-action version of the character looks just like his animated counterpart, right down to the wide, pink-ish ears. Since we don't see Stitch in motion, however, the question remains whether this is an animatronic or simply a CGI stand-in.