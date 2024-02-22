Gogeta Is The Strongest Super Saiyan Fusion, Not Vegito - Here's Why

The Buu Saga in "Dragon Ball Z" introduces the concept of fusion, which is possible either with the help of a pair of earrings called the Potara or synchronized choreography known as the Fusion Dance. Goku and Vegeta — the two strongest heroes in "Dragon Ball" canon, of course — fuse utilizing both of these methods at various points in the franchise, becoming Vegito through the Potara and Gogeta when the Fusion Dance goes according to plan.

Naturally, the simultaneous existence of these two similar but distinct characters has inspired plenty of "Dragon Ball" fans to argue passionately about which fused version of Goku and Vegeta is stronger. While compelling cases exist for either answer, Gogeta is the stronger character after taking into account one particular update to the series' canon in "Dragon Ball Super."

It's worth noting that a Q&A in a 2018 issue of "Weekly Shonen Jump," in which the "Dragon Ball" manga was originally published, described Gogeta and Vegito as evenly matched. Taking this into account, it can still be argued that Gogeta is a stronger fusion because Goku and Vegeta can sustain the transformation longer than they can remain Vegito. While Fusion Dance forms are limited to 30 minutes, Goku and Vegeta demonstrably cannot maintain their Vegito form for even that long during their fight with Zamasu in the "Dragon Ball Super" anime due to their overwhelming power splitting them apart. So, even if they're equally formidable in combat, they can remain Gogeta for longer, making the transformation superior.