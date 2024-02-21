Marvel's Satanic Superman Homage Won't Appear In The MCU - Here's Why

There is a treasure trove of heroes and villains yet to make their live-action appearance in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. One cape-wearing crusader who certainly won't be appearing (even if Marvel published him) is the Superman-like hero Superior. Debuting in 2010 and running until March 2012, "Superior" was part of comic book writer Mark Millar's Millarworld universe. The series follows a young boy with multiple sclerosis named Simon Pooni, who sells his soul to the devil to become his favorite comic book character, Superior.

"Superior" was one of the many works published under the imprint of Icon Comics, which Marvel Comics managed. These titles were creator-owned, which meant the monster publisher that's home to Iron Man and Captain America kept its hands off those with the Icon label and couldn't throw Superior or any other under the aforementioned imprint into the MCU. Of these titles, some would eventually get adapted or considered for such, including "Kick-Ass" (which original director Matthew Vaughn plans to reboot) and other titles in Millarworld that Netflix has since acquired. But while the wheels might have turned for some corners of the universe Millar created, "Superior" has remained stuck in the ninth circle of development hell.