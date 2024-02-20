How Did Android 17 Get So Powerful In Dragon Ball Super? Reddit Has Some Ideas

Integral to the Tournament of Power story arc in "Dragon Ball Super" is the return of Android 17. While he's a major player during the Cell Games Saga in "Dragon Ball Z," he's almost entirely absent for a lengthy stretch afterward that spans the conclusion of "DBZ" and three full "DBS" story arcs. Nevertheless, when he returns for the Tournament of Power, his strength is at least somewhat comparable to Goku's, to the extent that he's ultimately crowned the tournament's winner. While it's not entirely clear how he became so powerful living a peaceful lifestyle — at least relative to Goku, who saved the universe from annihilation more than once during this same period — Reddit fans have theorized a few different theories explaining his growth.

The top comment in a Reddit thread questioning Android 17's "Dragon Ball Super" strength, by u/Alucard_117, simply argues that he needed to be stronger for plot reasons, regardless of whether any canonical justification makes sense. "Everyone pretty much had to be upgraded for the tournament in order to be relevant," they wrote.

This line of thinking also explains away how some of his Universe 7 teammates — most notably Master Roshi, who is far from one of the most powerful Dragon Ball characters — can hold their own in the Tournament of Power. Several other users, like u/Medium-Drivers, echoed this sentiment. However, some Reddit posters attempted to square away Android 17's power level with logical explanations nevertheless.