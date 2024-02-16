OpenAI Made A Movie Trailer Using Sora Technology - And It's A Little Disturbing

AI, or artificial intelligence, has been a hot buzzword for a while now. For years, the concept was relegated to science fiction, with the prospect of something more intelligent than humans bringing about the end of humanity, like in "Terminator." In today's real world, AI still represents an existential threat, and it's one that could impact the livelihoods of numerous people as well as the very concept of artistic expression itself.

On February 15, OpenAI introduced a new text-to-video model called Sora. With it, people can input whatever prompts they want and receive a video up to one minute in length that includes camera movement and vibrant landscapes. On X, formerly known as Twitter, OpenAI uploaded several examples of what the technology can do, including a Sora-generated movie trailer featuring a man in a red, wool helmet. The result is relatively impressive, with the humans looking fairly lifelike, where one man's eyes even seem to pierce the lens of the camera to look right at the viewer.

Prompt: "A movie trailer featuring the adventures of the 30 year old space man wearing a red wool knitted motorcycle helmet, blue sky, salt desert, cinematic style, shot on 35mm film, vivid colors." pic.twitter.com/0JzpwPUGPB — OpenAI (@OpenAI) February 15, 2024

As a movie trailer, there's not much there in terms of plot or characters, but it looks real enough. And that same thread on X contains other videos to show off Sora, including a woman walking down a street and an AI-generated animation of a monster by a candle. It's intriguing to see what can now be rendered with a few lines of text but also disheartening for what it means for so many talented human artists out there. And that's not even getting into the implications of creating videos of real people doing who knows what.