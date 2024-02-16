How The FanDuel Super Bowl Commercial With Carl Weathers Changed After His Death

Proceedings at the 2024 Super Bowl took a turn for the emotional when sports betting organization FanDuel released a commercial featuring a certain recently-deceased movie legend. Indeed, right off the heels of football star Rob Gronkowski's ceremonial field goal attempt — which he notably missed — the company aired a follow-up ad with a reaction to the outcome from none other than the late "Rocky" actor Carl Weathers.

The ad, which features a recap of Gronkowski's missed kick, sees Weathers watching the event on TV and remarking: "You gave us your all, Gronk." The promo ends with a small sequence with Gronkowski and Weathers together with the on-screen message that reads, "Thank you, Carl — 1948 – 2024." It's a sweet little tribute to the performer, but quite a lot of work on FanDuel's part went into retooling the ad in the wake of Weathers' death.

In a pre-Super Bowl interview with Variety, FanDuel Executive Vice President of Marketing Andrew Sneyd told the outlet that the company elected to completely retool the commercial to better honor Weathers — after securing the blessing of his family members to retain his appearance. "We have been viewing edits through tears," Sneyd said. "We really enjoyed the short time we had to work with him. He's a wonderful man and he genuinely is an inspiration and had such a positive outlook on the world. We want to make sure we try to meet this moment with the respect it deserves."