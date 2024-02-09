What Song Is Playing In Kia's Emotional Super Bowl Commercial?

Electric cars are one major advertising focus during the 2024 Super Bowl. For example, a BMW Super Bowl commercial starring Christopher Walken spotlights an electric sedan. Kia's Super Bowl LVIII commercial is also advertising an electric car through the story of a young figure skater bringing her routine to her ailing grandfather's mountain cabin. A Kia EV9 SUV powers a set of lights and a speaker that enhances her routine in the emotional ad.

Underscoring all of this melodrama is the song "Wish I Was Here" by Cat Power and Coldplay. Originally, this was recorded for the 2014 film of the same name, which was "Scrubs" star Zach Braff's directorial follow-up to "Garden State." In an interview with Pitchfork about how the song and the pairing of artists behind it came to be, Braff shared that Coldplay lead singer Chris Martin was the first to suggest bringing in a woman to sing the movie's title track. "When Chris and I were talking, we both kind of simultaneously said, 'Cat Power.' I reached out to Chan Marshall (a.k.a. Cat Power) and she and I met and really clicked," Braff said.

While the "Wish I Was Here" song is divorced from its original movie context in Kia's Super Bowl commercial, its distinct mood of melancholy colored by an undercurrent of hope is befitting for the ad's brief story nevertheless.