The Only Actors Still Alive From The Cast Of Blazing Saddles

While comedy has always been a place of escapism, it also has the potential to comment on the world unlike any other genre out there. Such is the case for Mel Brooks' 1974 black comedy, "Blazing Saddles," a film that's hardly lost an ounce of its wildly hilarious quality — and potently relevant commentary — in its 50 years of entertaining audiences.

Taking place in 1874, "Blazing Saddles" follows Black railroad worker Bart (Cleavon Little) as he is appointed to be the new sheriff of a town by corrupt politicians in hopes of causing friction among its bigoted citizens. It all backfires, however, as Bart, with the help of Jim the Waco Kid (Gene Wilder), works to make the town and its people stronger than ever. The film's wild anachronisms and vulgar humor serve a story that unabashedly mocks racism for all its lunacy, providing a kind of satire unlike anything audiences had seen at the time. Brooks' daring Western spoof paid off, as the film became a box office hit, was nominated for three Academy Awards, and was inducted into the National Film Registry for its cultural significance in 2006.

Sadly, a majority of the talented performers who helped make "Blazing Saddles" an era-defining classic are no longer with us, including Cleavon Little, Gene Wilder, Harvey Korman, and Madeline Kahn. Only two of the film's main cast are still around today, so let's round them up and find out what they've been up to in recent years.