The X-Men '97 Trailer Reveals A Pregnancy - But Whose Baby Is It Really?
Gambit riding Wolverine? Spider-Man getting mentioned in the paper (albeit without a hyphen)? Erik Lensherr taking over Charles Xavier's School for the Gifted? There's a lot to feast on in the stunning first trailer for "X-Men '97." However, one thing that made a brief appearance in the all-new preview was a baby bump belonging to supremely talented telepath Jean Grey. After a split-second appearance of hands over a stomach midway through the trailer, the full confirmation that Jean is pregnant is in the final frames, where, in a group shot, she can be seen holding her stomach while wearing a referee shirt.
While it feels safe to say that Scott Summers is the father (which will no doubt leave Logan to cry into a photo frame again), the more important matter is whether Jean is really the mother and which child it will be. For those who aren't up to date in the comics, the Summers family tree is a wild thing wrapped up in time travel, alternate realities, and clones (seriously). It begs the question of whether "X-Men '97" will take from the comics or make its own future through a visitor from the past (who was also from the future).
Is Cable the baby in the X-Men '97 trailer?
While he's yet to appear in the trailer or be confirmed to turn up in the new show, the original animated series did see the time-traveling mutant Cable drop in to warn the X-Men about the arrival of Apocalypse. For those who don't know, Cable's real name is Nathan Summers — the son of Scott Summers, aka Cyclops, and Madelyne Pryor, the clone of Jean Grey and Scott's first wife. As far as we know, Jean is still Jean on the show, but there might be a possible shock in store that could reveal there may have been a clone swap during our time away from Cyclops and company, and that really is Madelyne. Then again, it would make a nice link to the previous series if X-Men lore were altered for the show and Jean did give birth to Nathan.
Alternatively, there's also the chance that, depending on this reality, Jean and Scott could be set to have another son, Nate Summers, a different version of Cable born within the Age of Apocalypse timeline in the comics. It's worth noting that the previous '90s series did include a run-in with Apocalypse, who was thankfully thwarted, but there's no reason that Nate Summers couldn't be a byproduct of their victory. It's all very confusing, but hopefully, we'll get some clarification on the matter when "X-Men '97" drops on Disney+ on March 20.