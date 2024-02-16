The X-Men '97 Trailer Reveals A Pregnancy - But Whose Baby Is It Really?

While he's yet to appear in the trailer or be confirmed to turn up in the new show, the original animated series did see the time-traveling mutant Cable drop in to warn the X-Men about the arrival of Apocalypse. For those who don't know, Cable's real name is Nathan Summers — the son of Scott Summers, aka Cyclops, and Madelyne Pryor, the clone of Jean Grey and Scott's first wife. As far as we know, Jean is still Jean on the show, but there might be a possible shock in store that could reveal there may have been a clone swap during our time away from Cyclops and company, and that really is Madelyne. Then again, it would make a nice link to the previous series if X-Men lore were altered for the show and Jean did give birth to Nathan.

Alternatively, there's also the chance that, depending on this reality, Jean and Scott could be set to have another son, Nate Summers, a different version of Cable born within the Age of Apocalypse timeline in the comics. It's worth noting that the previous '90s series did include a run-in with Apocalypse, who was thankfully thwarted, but there's no reason that Nate Summers couldn't be a byproduct of their victory. It's all very confusing, but hopefully, we'll get some clarification on the matter when "X-Men '97" drops on Disney+ on March 20.