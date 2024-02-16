Zendaya's Stunning Dune 2 Premiere Look Is Drawing Star Wars Comparisons

Zendaya's "Dune: Part Two" look is giving major "Star Wars" vibes. After years of anticipation, Denis Villeneuve's highly-anticipated sequel is set to grace cinemas. The second outing continues Paul Atreides' (Timothée Chalamet) journey to liberate Arrakis from its imperial shackles. One of the most awaited blockbusters in recent memory, "Dune 2" is already a hit with critics who praised the picture on social media. But the final product isn't the only thing leaving fans stunned.

The film officially premiered in London on February 15 and all anyone can talk about is Zendaya's stunning, sci-fi-influenced chrome outfit, which makes the "Spider-Man" actor look like a really specific robot (err, cyborg). Fans can't help but compare her already-iconic look to the "Star Wars" character C-3PO, who appears in all nine mainline films.

Zendaya looks like the concept art for C3PO. #Dune2 pic.twitter.com/TmkaYjWRTu — Clare BK (@Clare_BK) February 15, 2024

"Sweet of Zendaya to attend the Dune Part Two [premiere] dressed as C3PO," wrote X (formerly known as Twitter) user @ThomasEvansAdur. "Star Wars" fans will have us note that C-3PO boasts a golden color, while Zendaya's outfit is silver/chromatic. But thanks to the lighting at the venue, Zendaya's outfit glistens and shines like the fan-favorite droid. "Showing up to Dune as C3PO is incredible," said user @FeiKhal. "Please put her in a 'Star Wars' movie lmaoooo."

Overall, fans are just impressed with Zendaya's latest look, which gives off a rich sci-fi vibe that perfectly matches the tone of "Dune 2." "[I] know shes only in her 20's but zendaya is an ICON on so many levels like are you srs ???" wrote user @aliyahInterlude. A ton of fans even pointed out how the actor was the only one slaying, with one fan writing, "Zendaya I am so sorry [your] co-stars are always lacking on the red carpet..."