Dune 2: First Social Media Reactions Have Critics United
After years of anticipation, Denis Villeneuve's "Dune: Part Two" is finally set to grace cinemas after a long, arduous, sand-filled road. The first social media reactions for the sci-fi epic are out and it looks like everyone is pretty much on the same page.
"#DunePartTwo is a visually-monumental epic that never fails to immerse in its world," wrote X (formerly known as Twitter) user @SirJeffNelson, echoing the sentiments of many. "The narrative and its characters still beg for greater depth in this expansive mythos, but the action certainly goes much harder than Part One."
Overall, the initial impressions of "Dune 2" are overwhelmingly positive, with almost all viewers praising Villeneuve's vision. "Denis Villeneuve drops an awe-inspiring, action-packed achievement in a hearty, complex story. It's an astonishing, moving film which demands to be seen on the biggest, most immersive screen possible. I loved it. Innovative and thrilling," said @BrandonDavisBD, labeling the film "a masterpiece."
It seems like Villeneuve just can't miss. Anticipation for the sci-fi epic has been at an all-time high, with the film expected to gross over $65 million during its opening weekend, making this another much-needed winner for Warner Bros.
Surprise! Everyone loves Dune 2
Social media reactions should typically be taken with a grain of salt, as they're usually meant to drum up hype. But based on how early Warner Bros. wants the online chatter to start, it seems like "Dune 2" is a genuine winner that somehow tops the original. "Incredible filmmaking. Brilliant score. Entire cast was excellent," wrote @colliderfrosty, before expressing how they wish the nearly three-hour-long film was longer.
On the other hand, @ScottMendelson loved the film, but did think it ran out of steam. They wrote, "#DunePartTwo is an audio/visual triumph on par with (relatively speaking) 'John Wick 4' or 'Avatar 2'. Strong performances, some clever action beats but, like DUNE 1, it's a 2.5-hour film that mostly runs out of story at the 90-minute mark and jogs in place til the climax."
These positive reactions are mostly in line with the confident feedback the first film received — it has an 83% on Rotten Tomatoes. Unfortunately, the review embargo for "Dune 2" won't drop until February 21. Until then, fans can relish the words of @griffschiller, who casually called "Dune 2" Denis Villeneuve's biggest triumph to date. "#DunePartTwo is not only Denis's magnum opus; it's the definitive sci-fi epic of a generation. A tragic tale of blind fanaticism & corruption. A spectacular, soulful, awe-inspiring masterclass of aesthetics & mood beautifully echoing Paul's turbulent journey. Left me speechless!" they wrote.
A major talking point for some viewers was the chemistry between Timothée Chalamet and Zendaya, with @DorianParksnRec calling it "unmatched." X user @Lulamaybelle was especially impressed by the film's strong performances, writing, "Timothée Chalamet & Zendaya turn in singular work ... Austin Butler is absolutely transformative, captivating & seductively evil. Yet another compelling performance from Dave Bautista. Rebecca Ferguson tears up the screen ... Florence Pugh turns in career best work."
"Dune: Part Two" arrives on March 1, 2024.