Dune 2: First Social Media Reactions Have Critics United

After years of anticipation, Denis Villeneuve's "Dune: Part Two" is finally set to grace cinemas after a long, arduous, sand-filled road. The first social media reactions for the sci-fi epic are out and it looks like everyone is pretty much on the same page.

"#DunePartTwo is a visually-monumental epic that never fails to immerse in its world," wrote X (formerly known as Twitter) user @SirJeffNelson, echoing the sentiments of many. "The narrative and its characters still beg for greater depth in this expansive mythos, but the action certainly goes much harder than Part One."

Overall, the initial impressions of "Dune 2" are overwhelmingly positive, with almost all viewers praising Villeneuve's vision. "Denis Villeneuve drops an awe-inspiring, action-packed achievement in a hearty, complex story. It's an astonishing, moving film which demands to be seen on the biggest, most immersive screen possible. I loved it. Innovative and thrilling," said @BrandonDavisBD, labeling the film "a masterpiece."

It seems like Villeneuve just can't miss. Anticipation for the sci-fi epic has been at an all-time high, with the film expected to gross over $65 million during its opening weekend, making this another much-needed winner for Warner Bros.