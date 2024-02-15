Why Jane Krakowski's Super Bowl Commercial With Tina Fey Means So Much To Her

There was a "30 Rock" reunion at Super Bowl LVIII, and the Booking.com commercial starring Tina Fey, Jane Krakowski, Jack McBrayer, and Glenn Close became the most-watched commercial from the big game with over 110 million views online. One can see why, as the ad fully utilizes that quintessential "30 Rock" humor, with Fey revealing that she needs body doubles so that she can vacation at all the places available on Booking.com. Krakowski plays "Splurgy Tina," living it up on Rodeo Drive, and now, the actor is talking about why her appearance in the spot was so huge for her.

Krakowski appeared on "LIVE with Kelly and Mark," and the topic of her Super Bowl commercial came up. Kelly Ripa mentioned that it was somehow Krakowski's first Super Bowl ad ever, and the actor responded, "Yes, I mean, I feel like I've been doing [acting] a very long time and this is my first Super Bowl commercial! It's like a bucket list kind of thing, so I was thrilled to be in it!"

Krakowski also mentioned getting to see the ad as it aired on TV with other people: "We all like high-fived and thought it was exciting, yeah." Any chance to see Liz Lemon and Jenna Maroney occupy the same airtime again is always going to be a welcome sight.