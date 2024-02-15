Why Jane Krakowski's Super Bowl Commercial With Tina Fey Means So Much To Her
There was a "30 Rock" reunion at Super Bowl LVIII, and the Booking.com commercial starring Tina Fey, Jane Krakowski, Jack McBrayer, and Glenn Close became the most-watched commercial from the big game with over 110 million views online. One can see why, as the ad fully utilizes that quintessential "30 Rock" humor, with Fey revealing that she needs body doubles so that she can vacation at all the places available on Booking.com. Krakowski plays "Splurgy Tina," living it up on Rodeo Drive, and now, the actor is talking about why her appearance in the spot was so huge for her.
Krakowski appeared on "LIVE with Kelly and Mark," and the topic of her Super Bowl commercial came up. Kelly Ripa mentioned that it was somehow Krakowski's first Super Bowl ad ever, and the actor responded, "Yes, I mean, I feel like I've been doing [acting] a very long time and this is my first Super Bowl commercial! It's like a bucket list kind of thing, so I was thrilled to be in it!"
Krakowski also mentioned getting to see the ad as it aired on TV with other people: "We all like high-fived and thought it was exciting, yeah." Any chance to see Liz Lemon and Jenna Maroney occupy the same airtime again is always going to be a welcome sight.
Jane Krakowski loves working with Tina Fey
While the Booking.com Super Bowl commercial was Jane Krakowski's first time appearing in an ad for the big game, she's no stranger to advertising products on television. She's appeared in various other spots, including a series of commercials for Tropicana. She also did a slew of ads for Sonic Drive-In alongside her "Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt" co-star Ellie Kemper.
In many of these commercials, Krakowski plays off the persona she typically portrays on sitcoms, namely someone who lives or aspires to a glamorous lifestyle. That's brought back to the Booking.com ad, as Jenna Maroney from "30 Rock" would only stay on a property on Rodeo as opposed to some cabin in the woods. Jack McBrayer giving Sasquatch a haircut also seems in line with his "30 Rock" character, Kenneth Parcell. Plus, the Jenna Krakowski Super Bowl commercial has the added benefit of reuniting her with Tina Fey, and the two definitely still seem close. In a 2021 interview on "The Drew Barrymore Show," Krakowski fully admitted, "[Tina Fey] is just one of my favorite people. We had the most wonderful experience working on '30 Rock' for seven seasons. She's just an all-around great lady."
As such, the Booking.com commercial probably wasn't only special because it was Krakowski's first time in a Super Bowl ad. It's also a chance to do something with Fey again and, in this instance, literally embody her.