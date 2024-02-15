The X-Men '97 Trailer Revealed Wolverine's Voice & Fans Aren't Holding Back
As the release of "X-Men '97" nears, the first trailer for the long-awaited animated revival series has arrived on the scene — and there are plenty of interesting tidbits to parse through. Getting to see the full roster of X-Men back in action is already exciting enough, but it may be even more gratifying to hear the mix of new voice talent, such as Ray Chase as Cyclops, alongside the returning members of the voice cast for "X-Men: The Animated Series," including Lenore Zann as Rogue. However, not every vocal performance has been a complete hit with fans.
Viewers get their first snippet of dialogue from Wolverine in the "X-Men '97" trailer, and he sounds different compared to the old days. Some weren't expecting such a drastic shift. "I was a little shocked at how different Wolverine's voice sounded," @djclark21 wrote in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter. Others didn't hold back when it came to being outwardly critical of the performance, with @Paul_R_McDonald writing: "95% of kids who watched this could do a better approximation of Wolverine's voice than what they have here. Very disappointing."
Wolverine still has his old voice actor
With Wolverine sounding like he does in the "X-Men '97" trailer, some fans may believe he was recast for the revival. However, that isn't the case. Cal Dodd, who voiced the character in "X-Men: The Animated Series," among several other TV shows and video games, has reprised the role for "X-Men '97." He's been pretty vocal about his involvement and excitement for the project on social media. "SO great to be back!!!" he wrote in a 2022 post.
With good ol' Logan retaining his original voice actor, some viewers may wonder why he sounds so different in the revival. The most likely explanation is simple: time. While Dodd has continued to maintain an active career as a voice actor, he hasn't reprised Wolverine in nearly 25 years. Dodd's voice may have just changed with age. Of course, some have also speculated that he may be consciously altering his performance. "I guess he must've decided not to do it as breathy/whispery/Eastwood-y this time around?" @katewillaert commented.
Whatever the reason for Wolverine's changed voice, the character sounding different is bound to feel strange at first. Hopefully, with more exposure — and the full release of the new series — veteran viewers can get used to Dodd's new take. "Wolverine voice may take some time to get used to but hella good," @NeoRussell remarked of the trailer.