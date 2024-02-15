The X-Men '97 Trailer Revealed Wolverine's Voice & Fans Aren't Holding Back

With Wolverine sounding like he does in the "X-Men '97" trailer, some fans may believe he was recast for the revival. However, that isn't the case. Cal Dodd, who voiced the character in "X-Men: The Animated Series," among several other TV shows and video games, has reprised the role for "X-Men '97." He's been pretty vocal about his involvement and excitement for the project on social media. "SO great to be back!!!" he wrote in a 2022 post.

With good ol' Logan retaining his original voice actor, some viewers may wonder why he sounds so different in the revival. The most likely explanation is simple: time. While Dodd has continued to maintain an active career as a voice actor, he hasn't reprised Wolverine in nearly 25 years. Dodd's voice may have just changed with age. Of course, some have also speculated that he may be consciously altering his performance. "I guess he must've decided not to do it as breathy/whispery/Eastwood-y this time around?" @katewillaert commented.

Whatever the reason for Wolverine's changed voice, the character sounding different is bound to feel strange at first. Hopefully, with more exposure — and the full release of the new series — veteran viewers can get used to Dodd's new take. "Wolverine voice may take some time to get used to but hella good," @NeoRussell remarked of the trailer.