The Main Female Characters On The Big Bang Theory Have One Weird Thing In Common

In many ways, Penny (Kaley Cuoco), Bernadette (Melissa Rauch), and Amy (Mayim Bialik) are vastly different people on "The Big Bang Theory." Penny is an aspiring actor who isn't interested in science and nerdy pop culture. Bernadette and Amy are similar in the sense that they're both very academic, but their personalities are completely different. However, despite having unique experiences, they all share one interesting thing in common, and that's ending up in romantic relationships with the first person they ever speak to on the show.

Penny's first-ever scene on "The Big Bang Theory" happens in the pilot, where she bumps into Leonard (Johnny Galecki) and Sheldon (Jim Parsons) in the hallway, leading to an awkward introductory conversation between her and Leonard. Similarly, Bernadette's first on-screen appearance occurs in Season 3's "The Creepy Candy Coating Corollary," where she's introduced as a blind date for Howard (Simon Helberg). Amy, meanwhile, debuts in "The Lunar Excitation" and tells Sheldon that she agreed to go on a date with him as part of an agreement with her mother. Cue every couple going on to live happily ever after.

This common theme shared by the women suggests that their introductions were by design. However, their respective similarities may have been coincidental, as two of the ladies weren't originally supposed to be long-term characters on "The Big Bang Theory."