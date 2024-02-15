Why NCIS Season 21's Episode Format Change Has Wilmer Valderrama Excited

Contains general spoilers for "NCIS" Season 21

"NCIS" is set to return to television in short order, and there's a big change ahead for the venerable series. With only 10 episodes set to air during its abbreviated 21st season, the drama is set to try out some format changes, per series star Wilmer Valderrama. This time out, the show will try a long, overarching story that connects as a whole. Each successive episode must be watched, or something vital will be lost. On top of that, the actor promises shocking twists and turns. This big switch-up in formatting seeks to energize the long-lived series.

While speaking to Entertainment Weekly before the release of Season 21, Valderrama revealed that the season will be challenging for his character, Nick Torres. "Something breaks," he said. "Something breaks in Torres' heart. It's almost like he's been waiting for this moment for way too long." That's because the season is slated to bring Nick's traumatic past to the surface — and see him confess to murdering the man who cruelly tormented his family and others. It's the first of a series of plot moves that will take the audience deep into Nick's past.

Valderrama is, understandably, excited for the changes ahead. "I'm excited because this is the rare opportunity where a show that by the grace and the love of the fans has the runway to try things," he shared. "We're going to swing in directions that are a lot more personal and a lot more high-concept." Yet, simultaneously, the actor teased that the show won't take any twists that feel false or out of character for the show's beloved characters — even while injecting humor into the piece.