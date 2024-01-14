NCIS Season 21 Is Making One Huge Change, According To Wilmer Valderrama

The dual WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes over the 2023 summer upended the entertainment industry. One far-reaching effect is that many network shows that usually debut in the fall will come out in the first few months of 2024 with a truncated episode order. When it comes to "NCIS," a different release date isn't the only thing that'll be new.

Wilmer Valderrama, who plays Nick Torres on the procedural, spoke with Entertainment Tonight about "NCIS" Season 21 coming to people's screens in the near future. He confirmed it'll consist of 10 episodes, but there will be something different about them compared to previous seasons: "Because we're doing 10 and not your conventional 22, we've decided to have a little bit more fun with the new generation of streaming content and really have our show feel like something you have to watch all 10 together."

"NCIS" has always had a bit of serialization, with certain story elements carrying over across a given season. Still, it sounds like that will be in greater force going into Season 21. There may not be as much of an emphasis on a crime-of-the-week format. Valderrama continued, "We're gonna try to make sure that every time an episode ends, something in that episode is gonna carry over, and we're gonna try because I think it's time for producers to evolve [with] the future of content and how it's being consumed."