Unused Green Lantern Art For Zack Snyder's Justice League Is Making Fans Feel Robbed

The fact that a second cut of "Justice League" re-engineered by director Zack Snyder exists at all is something of a miracle in our current entertainment landscape. Still, even with nearly total creative freedom, there were some aspects that he wasn't able to achieve with his superpowered sequel.

The filmmaker has been highly public about wanting to include Green Lantern in the ending of "Zack Snyder's Justice League." Unfortunately, he wasn't allowed to use the character due to Warner Bros.' plans for that franchise. Now, fans are mourning what could have been following the release of some concept art showing what the hero could have looked like in the film.

This comes from the Instagram of concept artist @jsmarantz, who recently unveiled six pieces of Green Lantern artwork that he had designed for the Justice League member. The first is a full-body shot from the front and the back, showing the entire design of the hero's suit.

Naturally, Snyderverse fans were miffed by the reveal, lamenting the death of the previous DC regime yet again. "Another great piece of work and just another disappointment that [the] studio let such [an] ambitious universe with each character designed, crafted so carefully with affection and passion go [to] total waste," wrote @dahiya95. "I hope to see this come to life one day in Snyderverse."