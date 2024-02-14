Why The Fantastic Four's New Release Date Could Spell Doom For Superman: Legacy
Marvel Cinematic Universe fans are rejoicing at the official casting announcement for "The Fantastic Four." Lost in the shuffle of excitement was the news that Marvel Studios would be pushing the picture back to July 25, 2025. The Matt Shakman-directed movie was originally set to debut on May 5, 2025, a date that's now occupied by the team-up flick "Thunderbolts." For a while now, "The Fantastic Four" has been one of Marvel's most-anticipated projects, and its July release will serve it well. There's just one thing: the film will be released just two weeks after James Gunn's eagerly-awaited "Superman: Legacy," which is set to formally launch the DCU.
For Warner Bros. Discovery, "Superman: Legacy" is a major bet, as it's set to launch an entirely new era of cinematic superhero storytelling for the studio. It's no secret that the recent DC films have mostly been misfires — the studio hasn't had a viable superhero-centered hit since 2019's billion-dollar grossing "Joker." With increased competition from what's the most-anticipated Marvel film in recent memory, "Superman: Legacy" is now in a dangerous position.
Why The Fantastic Four is a threat for Superman: Legacy
While Marvel Studios has seen its fair share of woes in the last year thanks to "Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania" and "The Marvels," they're still the go-to production house for superhero fare in the eyes of the general public. They have far more hits than misses — "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3" was the highest-grossing superhero pic last year thanks to its $845 million posting.
DC, on the other hand, is actively restructuring and trying to rebrand itself after the back-to-back failures that were "Shazam! Fury of the Gods," "The Flash," and "Blue Beetle." James Gunn's new-and-improved DCU is already facing an uphill battle as audiences become weary of the oversaturation of superhero fare, and having "Superman: Legacy" face competition from "The Fantastic Four" is just the latest roadblock the franchise has. The truth is: "Superman: Legacy" needs all the help it can get, and having the film release in close proximity to "The Fantastic Four" could spell doom.
The domestic box office is still recovering from its pre-pandemic highs and it's obvious that audiences are becoming stingier and stricter with the films they see in cinemas. Two major superhero releases back-to-back obviously favor the film from the studio with the most clout and better track record. Beyond that, "Superman: Legacy" needs time to grow and dominate due to word-of-mouth. One shouldn't doubt Gunn, but Superman isn't exactly a major cinematic superhero draw these days like Batman or Spider-Man. "Man of Steel," for context, opened to $116 million back in 2013, and then plummeted to $41 million during its second weekend.
When should Superman: Legacy release?
For a moment, let's assume that "Superman: Legacy" is a brilliant debut for the DCU and is considered a highlight in James Gunn's already laudable career. After two weeks at the box office, the picture will be cannibalized by "The Fantastic Four," a film with significantly more hype and star power. While diehard superhero fans will end up watching both, it'll be the general audience who'll show up for "The Fantastic Four," ignoring "Legacy" — no matter how good it is. A blockbuster like "Superman: Legacy" needs to dominate for more than just two weeks to be viable.
For that reason, "Superman: Legacy" should genuinely consider moving so both films can succeed in the crowded theatrical marketplace. Right now, the best place "Superman: Legacy" could move to is early Juneaccording to veteran box analyst Scott Mendelson. June 13, 2025 sees the release of Pixar's "Elio" and Universal Pictures' live-action "How To Train Your Dragon," two films that don't necessarily compete with "Legacy." The June 6 slot is completely empty as of this writing and would be a major play for "Legacy" — it'll have minimal competition from "Mission: Impossible 8," which debuts on May 23.
Early June gives the film time to breathe and find its audience well before "Fantastic Four" takes over. Alternatively, August 2025 is pretty much empty right now. While a later summer release isn't the best place for a superhero pic, Warner Bros. made a killing then with 2016's "Suicide Squad," which debuted on August 5 and made $745 million.
For now, "Superman: Legacy" opens on July 11, 2025 — here's hoping that changes.