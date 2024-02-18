What Sid From Toy Story Looks Like In Real Life

When talking about the cast of the Toy Story movies, most fans mention names like Tom Hanks, Tim Allen, Joan Cusack, Wallace Shawn, and Don Rickles, among many others. But alongside the beloved playthings, equally praiseworthy performers give life to the franchise's human characters. The devious Sid Phillips is no exception, and interestingly enough, the reputation of his voice actor, Erik von Detten, is the complete opposite of the much-maligned Pixar villain.

The character is well-remembered in 1995's "Toy Story" as Andy's menacing neighbor who took great joy in tormenting any toy unlucky to come into his possession. Whether he's swapping toys' body parts, strapping them to explosives, or giving them to his equally destructive dog Scud, Sid is every toy's worst nightmare come to life and then some. The antagonist is put in his place (and likely given lifelong trauma) thanks to the combined effort of Woody (voiced by Tom Hanks) and Sid's other toys coming to life before his eyes. Following the troubling experience, Sid doesn't make much of his life, making a brief cameo as a garbage man in "Toy Story 3."

In both films, Sid's voice is provided by von Detten. Other than both being caucasian males, the actor doesn't resemble his computer-animated counterpart whatsoever. Whereas Sid was given a somewhat grotesque design in the original "Toy Story," von Detten is the textbook definition of a '90s and '00s heartthrob, with a lean figure, wavy blonde hair, and blue eyes. But your chances of seeing his face on the big screen again are slim.