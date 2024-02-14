Nicolas Cage Has A Very Specific Demand For A Potential Star Trek Role

With his "nouveau shamanic" acting method and penchant for oddball purchases (including a couple of European castles and a pyramid-shaped tomb), Nicolas Cage has managed to curate a reputation for unpredictability. So it should probably come as no surprise that he'd love to add "Star Trek" to his résumé. "I've been hearing some talk about it, but nothing real," he told TrekMovie at the 2024 Saturn Awards. "There [were] a few comments from Paramount, but who knows?"

At the same event, Cage was slightly more candid with Screen Rant, revealing, "There were a couple of phone calls," though he didn't go into specifics. He then emphasized the script, saying, "It would have to be something that I could really add my flavor to; have some pop and some spark. I wouldn't want to just do anything, because I have so much love for the franchise."

It might be fun to see Cage play the next Khan or decked out in cranial ridges — he'd even make a good candidate for the Daystrom Institute. But there's one place in the "Star Trek" world that really holds appeal for him. "I want to be on the Enterprise," he continued. "I want to be on the bridge."