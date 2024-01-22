Madame Web Allegedly Removed A Big Andrew Garfield Spider-Man Connection (Report)

According to a behind-the-scenes rumor, the relationship between "Madame Web" and the overarching cinematic Spider-Man canon changed throughout the film's production. A post-credits scene after "Venom: Let There Be Carnage" unites the Sony Pictures universe of Spider-Man-adjacent movies with Tom Holland's take on Spider-Man. "Madame Web" will supposedly also be set within the primary Marvel Cinematic Universe continuity, but only after a decision to have it take place in the Andrew Garfield Spider-Man universe was retconned.

Jeff Sneider, a typically reputable Hollywood insider, detailed this rumor on an episode of the podcast "The Hot Mic," available on YouTube. According to his rumored intel, "Madame Web" was initially a '90s period piece set in the reality of Garfield's Amazing Spider-Man series. Then, plans changed, and the film's setting was altered to align with the universe in which Holland plays Peter. Sneider added that extensive reshoots revolved around altering references to the '90s so "Madame Web" fits better with the Holland continuity.

Of course, "Spider-Man: No Way Home" canonically unites the various live-action Spider-Man universes, so new characters in "Madame Web" would be linked to the MCU in some capacity. Nevertheless, changing the movie's spot on the timeline midway through production allegedly meant making considerable adjustments.