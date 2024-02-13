Is Mark Ruffalo's Hulk In Marvel's Captain America 4? Here's What We Know So Far

Long after "The Falcon and the Winter Solider" arrived on Disney+, Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie) is finally returning to the forefront of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. "Captain America: Brave New World" is on the way, with the new Captain America set to take on major threats, including longtime MCU antagonist Thaddeus "Thunderbolt" Ross (Harrison Ford). Word has also gotten around that Cap might not be the only seasoned Avenger to appear in the film. Online rumors seem to suggest that Mark Ruffalo's Bruce Banner will appear in "Brave New World," but how valid are these claims?

Unfortunately, for those hoping to see Dr. Banner return to the movies at long last, there's still some waiting to do until his next appearance. During the Santa Barbara International Film Festival, Ruffalo seemed to confirm that he's slated to appear in "Brave New World," saying, "Yeah. It's going to be great!" However, this isn't the case. He misspoke, believing he was asked if the film is part of Marvel Studios' 2025 slate, not if he's involved (via Variety). Thus, it seems Captain America won't have the Hulk by his side as he dukes it out with the forces of evil.

So, if Hulk doesn't have a spot in "Brave New World," when can MCU fans expect to see the Jade Giant reenter the spotlight?