Is Mark Ruffalo's Hulk In Marvel's Captain America 4? Here's What We Know So Far
Long after "The Falcon and the Winter Solider" arrived on Disney+, Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie) is finally returning to the forefront of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. "Captain America: Brave New World" is on the way, with the new Captain America set to take on major threats, including longtime MCU antagonist Thaddeus "Thunderbolt" Ross (Harrison Ford). Word has also gotten around that Cap might not be the only seasoned Avenger to appear in the film. Online rumors seem to suggest that Mark Ruffalo's Bruce Banner will appear in "Brave New World," but how valid are these claims?
Unfortunately, for those hoping to see Dr. Banner return to the movies at long last, there's still some waiting to do until his next appearance. During the Santa Barbara International Film Festival, Ruffalo seemed to confirm that he's slated to appear in "Brave New World," saying, "Yeah. It's going to be great!" However, this isn't the case. He misspoke, believing he was asked if the film is part of Marvel Studios' 2025 slate, not if he's involved (via Variety). Thus, it seems Captain America won't have the Hulk by his side as he dukes it out with the forces of evil.
So, if Hulk doesn't have a spot in "Brave New World," when can MCU fans expect to see the Jade Giant reenter the spotlight?
When will Hulk return?
Since the completion of the MCU's Infinity Saga in "Avengers: Endgame," Hulk has taken a backseat for the most part. He pops up in the post-credits scene of "Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings," appears in a handful of "What If...?" episodes, and serves as a supporting cast member on "She-Hulk: Attorney at Law." At the end of that series, it's revealed that he has a son, Skaar (Wil Deusner), which is the most intriguing development in the character's journey since Banner and Hulk successfully fused in "Endgame."
With all of that in mind, where does Hulk go from here? Evidently, he won't appear in "Captain America: Brave New World," and, at the time of this writing, Mark Ruffalo has yet to be formally announced for any future MCU projects. During his Santa Barbara International Film Festival appearance, he shared that a Hulk solo movie isn't on the way, despite rumors that Hulk's film rights have reverted back to Marvel. Being one of the MCU's literal and figurative biggest heroes, it only makes sense that he'll factor into "Avengers: The Kang Dynasty" and "Avengers: Secret Wars" in some form, but Ruffalo's involvement remains unconfirmed.
As one of the few remaining original Avengers and now a father, it stands to reason that Hulk's MCU story isn't over just yet. We'll have to wait and see where the minds at Marvel Studios decide to bring him next as the Multiverse Saga continues.