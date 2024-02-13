The NFL Edited Out One Super Bowl 2024 Halftime Show Mishap - But Twitter Noticed

In an NFL game, screwups small and large live forever in infamy, destined for years of scrutiny, handwringing, and hysterical Super Bowl memes. Halftime shows are more, shall we say, malleable.

On February 11, Usher graced the stage for the Apple Music Halftime Show in Las Vegas, and he brought out an equally impressive roster of guests to further stoke elder millennial nostalgia. Ludacris and Lil Jon briefly turned the field into a nightclub, and will.i.am appeared in his best Daft Punk cosplay. But the singer who induced the most "awws" from the peanut gallery was Alicia Keys, whose voice promptly cracked as she played the opening bars of her 2003 song "If I Ain't Got You."

However, it appears that NFL HQ would like for you to believe that the vocal flub never happened at all. In the video of the performance on the NFL's official YouTube page, the voice crack appears to have been scrubbed from existence and replaced with footage that's been smoothed over, presumably with autotune or AI.

Fans on X (formerly known as Twitter) were quick to notice the difference. User @Komaniecki_R posted side-by-side videos, noting, "Last night Alicia Keys's voice cracked (first video) and fascinatingly, the official NFL YouTube channel appears to be attempting to erase that little moment, having edited it out in their upload (second video)."