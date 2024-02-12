The 5 Funniest 2024 Super Bowl Memes, From Travis Kelce To Usher
It's safe to say not everyone is as enthusiastic about Super Bowl LVIII as diehard football fans. There were likely plenty of parties where a Chiefs or 49ers fan looked to their side only to see someone mindlessly scrolling on their phone. It may come across as disinterest, but there's a chance that person was engaging in another worthwhile pastime — seeing what memes crop up from noteworthy Super Bowl moments.
If there's one thing the internet excels at, it's taking a seemingly innocuous moment and turning it into utter hilarity. Sure, there were hilarious commercials, like Ben Affleck turning a tragedy into the cringiest joke for a Dunkin' commercial. Then there are the moments that easily could've been lost to the annals of time if someone didn't think of a really funny caption for an image. These are the five best memes to arise from this year's Super Bowl, as determined by which ones gave the biggest chuckles to a chronically online writer.
Travis Kelce's passion got the internet worked up
Easily the biggest meme to emerge from Super Bowl LVIII was a moment when Travis Kelce got into Kansas City Chiefs coach Andy Reid's face and yelled at him. Kelce has played coy about what specifically he said, but the internet had fun filling in the blanks, with many people posting movie quotes or topical discussion points in lieu of something football-related he probably said. On X, formerly known as Twitter, @SickosCommittee used the meme to comment on the recently released "Twisters" trailer that aired during the game and how the sequel will miss two important actors from the original "Twister."
THE ORIGINAL WAS PERFECT WHAT ARE THEY GOING TO DO WITHOUT BILL PAXTON AND PHILIP SEYMOUR HOFFMAN pic.twitter.com/IbCAF3WsoX
— Sickos Committee (@SickosCommittee) February 12, 2024
X user @CMWAshby posted a quote alongside the image that any Marvel fan will appreciate: "TONY STARK WAS ABLE TO BUILD THIS IN A CAVE." The two spoke kindly of each other after the game, so clearly, that heated moment is water under the bridge. But the dichotomy of their emotions in that image will live on forever now that the internet has ahold of it.
Did Family Guy predict the Usher halftime show?
With Usher as the Super Bowl halftime show performer, people likely had some solid predictions, like him performing "Yeah!" with Ludacris and Lil Jon. However, there's a good chance not as many people foresaw him donning roller skates to move around on stage, which called to mind a scene from "Family Guy." And no, Usher didn't start singing "Shipoopi" during a football game.
It was good but ... Family Guy did it better pic.twitter.com/YQipYVp5NC
— esclusa.web3 (@PRCamel) February 12, 2024
Several people, including @PRCamel on X, posted a cutaway gag from "Family Guy" of Peter Griffin (Seth MacFarlane) skating around a stage in a circle singing, "Starlight Express," repeatedly. The meme caught on, with people talking about how Usher must be a "Family Guy" fan after that. X user @RealMikeyBets even found another "Family Guy" clip of Peter and his friends roller skating to compare to the Usher show. It's safe to say "Family Guy" probably didn't predict the Usher halftime show, but one can now say Usher and Peter Griffin have something in common.
Even off stage, Usher launches a meme
Usher's Super Bowl halftime show had plenty of standout moments, but for many, his best moment on Sunday came when the singer was simply walking behind the scenes. X user @its_whitney uploaded a clip of Usher with a massive comfy blanket over his shoulders, and they came up with one banger of a meme with the caption "me going from couch nap to my actual bed."
me going from couch nap to my actual bed pic.twitter.com/GAK5BDQYCJ
— whitney medworth (@its_whitney) February 11, 2024
The relatability was strong with this one, as the post has already been seen over 11 million times and accrued 290,000 likes. And plenty of the comments that rolled in from the post were gold, too, like @NunanRMC writing, "Proof that Usher is 'steal-your-area-rug' famous." Usher may be one of the smoothest singers around, as his singing with Alicia Keys showed, but between roller skating and wearing giant blankets, it's nice to see that he's just like any of us at the end of the day.
Taylor Swift, Ice Spice, and Jason Kelce were the trio we didn't know we needed
Many watching the Super Bowl this year probably didn't care at all about football. They just wanted to see Taylor Swift in the stands cheering on Travis Kelce because that's her man. Between Swift's friends and Kelce's family, the suite was packed, and one image in particular has made the rounds online — Swift, Jason Kelce, and Ice Spice having a conversation — with @DaveMcNamee3000 perhaps having the best caption on X.
Gimli, Frodo and Legolas pic.twitter.com/GTKxjxsln6
— 7/11 Truther (@DaveMcNamee3000) February 12, 2024
Assigning "Lord of the Rings" characters to various celebrities is pretty great, but others were more inclined to speculate on what Jason Kelce could've possibly said to Ice Spice. X user @BaileyCarlin apparently likes to think Jason would be a total bro with this line: "Ice and Spice, just how I like my margaritas! Ha, I'm Jason." If nothing else, the image shows how football has the power to bring people from different backgrounds together.
Taylor Swift chugs a beer and starts a meme
For a game as close as Super Bowl LVIII, it's a safe bet plenty of people at home needed some alcohol. Taylor Swift was no different in her suite, and the official NFL X account called attention to one particular moment when she appeared on the Jumbotron and immediately downed a beer. Pop stars are just like us, and the account @ArtButSports perhaps wins the award for the classiest meme of the evening.
The Wine Glass, by Johannes Vermeer, 1658-1660 https://t.co/oc6iZE6enN pic.twitter.com/xnvkLLZsue
— ArtButMakeItSports (@ArtButSports) February 12, 2024
Johannes Vermeer may have created "Girl with a Pearl Earring," but only Taylor Alison Swift could launch the highest-grossing music tour of all time. Listen, if you're going to release an album called "The Tortured Poets Department," it's a safe bet you know your way around alcohol. Super Bowl LVIII may have been a nail-biter with the Chiefs emerging victorious during overtime, but at the end of the day, we all won with such hilarious memes now circulating online.