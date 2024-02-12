Usher's Super Bowl 2024 Halftime Show Performance Left Viewers With One Major Complaint
Super Bowl 2024 has people talking — not just because of the game itself but also because of the abundant Super Bowl commercials and of course, the halftime show. This year's iconic performance, brought to viewers by Usher and numerous surprise guests, from Alicia Keys and Jermaine Dupri to H.E.R., will.i.am, Lil Jon, and Ludacris, caused controversy on one unlikely front — several viewers took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to air their grievances about its noticeable audio issues.
Usher's audio sounds like he's on public access tv and not the #SuperBowl halftime show.
This has to be ranking with the worst ever.
— Tim Young (@TimRunsHisMouth) February 12, 2024
This was a surprisingly common complaint, with users like @thisisnefertiti, @Goodtweet_man, @joedevon, @SibandaJoanna, and @TimBrown_CA all highlighting the subpar sound. While an elaborate cultural event like the Super Bowl halftime show is usually as much a visual feast as it is an auditory one, at the end of the day, it's still a musical performance, so it's no surprise that viewers have been quick to call out the problems with this aspect of Usher's show.
Fans are speculating about the reasons behind the audio mishap
Many viewers were bothered by the audio of Usher's Super Bowl halftime performance, but not all of them merely called it out. Some attempted to pinpoint the exact issue causing the low quality.
For those wondering whether this was simply a broadcasting problem, @nftpowerranking, who was present at the event, reported that the audio was just as bad there. "I'm here and can barely hear Usher," they tweeted, complete with a short video clip demonstrating their experience. Meanwhile, @ColonelKSpeaks highlighted one particular issue: "Vocal levels are all over the place."
Several X users felt that the audio malfunction stemmed from the wireless headset microphone Usher wore at the beginning of his performance. "Thank God [U]sher ditched that head mic. It was bad for audio mixing and the show got better when he switched to handheld," @LikeABloss_er wrote. Users like @JerryMassey and comic book writer Tony Isabella concurred that the audio improved after Usher switched microphones.
A live performance can be a tricky beast, especially on a stage as grand as the Super Bowl, so it's no surprise that a simple audio mishap like the one in Usher's halftime show caused a social media storm.