Usher's Super Bowl 2024 Halftime Show Performance Left Viewers With One Major Complaint

Many viewers were bothered by the audio of Usher's Super Bowl halftime performance, but not all of them merely called it out. Some attempted to pinpoint the exact issue causing the low quality.

For those wondering whether this was simply a broadcasting problem, @nftpowerranking, who was present at the event, reported that the audio was just as bad there. "I'm here and can barely hear Usher," they tweeted, complete with a short video clip demonstrating their experience. Meanwhile, @ColonelKSpeaks highlighted one particular issue: "Vocal levels are all over the place."

Several X users felt that the audio malfunction stemmed from the wireless headset microphone Usher wore at the beginning of his performance. "Thank God [U]sher ditched that head mic. It was bad for audio mixing and the show got better when he switched to handheld," @LikeABloss_er wrote. Users like @JerryMassey and comic book writer Tony Isabella concurred that the audio improved after Usher switched microphones.

A live performance can be a tricky beast, especially on a stage as grand as the Super Bowl, so it's no surprise that a simple audio mishap like the one in Usher's halftime show caused a social media storm.