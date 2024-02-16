The Tragic True Life Story Of Patrick Stewart

In 2020, Patrick Stewart added his name to the growing list of superstar actors who returned to their most iconic roles when he headlined "Star Trek: Picard." Two years later he did it again, reprising his role as Professor Xavier in "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness." In some ways, these returns can be seen as bookends to a storied career, but the actor himself made it clear that he's not done yet.

Patrick Stewart's life, however, hasn't always been the parade of good fortune that he's enjoyed since stepping foot on the U.S.S. Enterprise. He had to battle fierce demons during his earliest years and later had to fight to make his way to the stage as a young man. Even after becoming a force in Hollywood, his life was still full of difficult periods that he hid from the world.

In more recent years, Stewart has opened up about those dark chapters in his life and shed new light on his most challenging days, culminating in his 2023 memoir, "Making it So." A hero to many, his biggest hardships may help inspire anyone who's faced a lifetime of struggle. From his difficult childhood to his troubled relationships and career struggles in between, this is the tragic true life story of Patrick Stewart.