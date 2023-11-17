The Internet Is Absolutely Roasting The Madame Web Trailer
Sony's Spider-Man Universe (which still doesn't have a Spider-Man) is developing a less-than-stellar reputation for itself. While superhero movie trailers usually command attention and anticipation, that isn't happening with the trailer for "Madame Web," starring Sydney Sweeney, Emma Roberts, Isabela Merced, Dakota Johnson, and Adam Scott. The film isn't even out yet, and it's already earning the collective ire of the Internet and may have already been memed more than "Morbius."
People can have differing opinions, but the collective consensus online seems to be that "Madame Web" looks ... not great. From poor dialogue to needlessly convoluted exposition, "Madame Web" has plenty of people loving to hate it on the World Wide Web (no pun intended). Many on X, formerly known as Twitter, were quick to point out how the costumes and acting are reminiscent of what one might see on a CW superhero show, with @FleurashDesign posting a photo of Tahar Rahim's Ezekiel Sims as "evil Spider-Man" with the caption, "Madame Web, only on the CW 8/7c."
Others are already predicting an uphill battle at the box office, with @KI_Garrick tweeting, "Sony when Madame Web's opening weekend box office numbers roll in" along with a clip from "Superbad" where Seth (Jonah Hill) exclaims, "Seven bucks!?" Honestly, those might be some of the kinder sentiments to come in for "Madame Web" — becoming the Internet's favorite movie isn't always a cause for celebration.
Madame Web already has its choice of fake catchphrases
One of the best things to come out of "Morbius" — or maybe the only good thing, depending on who you ask — is its infamous fake catchphrase, "It's Morbin' time." Despite not being in the movie, it caught on quickly and became a meme because it sounds like the kind of cringey dialogue a movie like "Morbius" would have. "Madame Web" falls into that camp, and people already have no qualms about coming up with their own fake dialogue for the film.
One can spot a trend in the YouTube comments section of the "Madame Web" trailer: People mention loving a part of the trailer that isn't there. For example, @misinueva tied a direct link between "Madame Web" and "Morbius": "I love that part of the trailer when she said 'It's webbing time' I cried tiers [sic] of joy." Others got a bit more obscure with their jokes, such as @Warbandit-90, who wrote, "I love the part when she says 'You know, I'm something of a spidergirl myself' and proceeded to web everywere [sic]. Truly a movie of all time."
This trend is repeated ad nauseam under the video, but the common sentiment is clear: No one really respects this movie. Even Kode Abdo, aka @Bosslogic, who makes custom posters and artwork for superhero movies and is usually pretty complimentary, wrote on X, "So looking forward to it but #MadameWeb should have just released a teaser for now, till they had a trailer that will blow us away." But all the fake dialogue in the world couldn't hold a candle to an actual line in the trailer that's taken on a life of its own.
'He was in the Amazon with my mom' may have broken the Internet
One complaint about the "Madame Web" trailer is that, at three minutes long, it gives away much of the plot, including the antagonist's backstory. At one point, Cassandra Webb (Dakota Johnson) says, "He was in the Amazon with my mom when she was researching spiders right before she died." With that line, the Internet would never be the same.
The clunky line delivered with all the passion of a fourth grader delivering a book report for a book they didn't read has inspired countless memes and jokes. X user @IPASocialist posted a still from "The Room" with the caption, "It's not true. It's bulls***. I did not go to the Amazon with your mom when she was researching spiders just before she died. I did naaaht. Oh hi Madame Web." Then there's @simiipaul with her take on the "guy in corner of party" meme where he thinks, "They don't know he was in the amazon with my mom when she was researching spiders right before she died."
What is it about this line that's captured the Internet's attention? Is it how it crams in so much lore in a single sentence? Honestly, taking out the superfluous detail of "she was researching spiders" would probably help it flow more smoothly, but what's done is done. Who knows? Maybe more people will check out "Madame Web" when it comes out in theaters on February 14, 2024, to see what other meme-worthy gems could be hiding in it. Then again, people may just make stuff up, and those who haven't seen the movie will simply think it's true.