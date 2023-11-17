The Internet Is Absolutely Roasting The Madame Web Trailer

Sony's Spider-Man Universe (which still doesn't have a Spider-Man) is developing a less-than-stellar reputation for itself. While superhero movie trailers usually command attention and anticipation, that isn't happening with the trailer for "Madame Web," starring Sydney Sweeney, Emma Roberts, Isabela Merced, Dakota Johnson, and Adam Scott. The film isn't even out yet, and it's already earning the collective ire of the Internet and may have already been memed more than "Morbius."

People can have differing opinions, but the collective consensus online seems to be that "Madame Web" looks ... not great. From poor dialogue to needlessly convoluted exposition, "Madame Web" has plenty of people loving to hate it on the World Wide Web (no pun intended). Many on X, formerly known as Twitter, were quick to point out how the costumes and acting are reminiscent of what one might see on a CW superhero show, with @FleurashDesign posting a photo of Tahar Rahim's Ezekiel Sims as "evil Spider-Man" with the caption, "Madame Web, only on the CW 8/7c."

Others are already predicting an uphill battle at the box office, with @KI_Garrick tweeting, "Sony when Madame Web's opening weekend box office numbers roll in" along with a clip from "Superbad" where Seth (Jonah Hill) exclaims, "Seven bucks!?" Honestly, those might be some of the kinder sentiments to come in for "Madame Web" — becoming the Internet's favorite movie isn't always a cause for celebration.