Star Wars' Liam Neeson Was 'Hurt And Offended' Over One Episode I Criticism
As can be imagined, being attached to "Star Wars: Episode I — The Phantom Menace" was a dream come true for its cast. Among these individuals was actor Liam Neeson, whose portrayal of the stoic, wise Jedi master Qui-Gon Jinn remains fondly remembered by fans. But to the actor, a fellow "Phantom Menace" cast member who deserved just as much admiration was unfairly treated by Star Wars fans.
Speaking with Empire, the "Taken" star took the time to share his love for Jar Jar Binks performer Ahmed Best, who was widely criticized after the film's premiere. "Ahmed was so funny and inventive," Neeson stated. "Myself and Ewan [McGregor] were personally hurt and offended by the critical reaction to the character." The response he refers to was especially harsh. Best's portrayal of the clumsy, comedic Gungan was met with widespread hatred, ranging from claims of the character being a racist stereotype to full-on death threats aimed at both Binks and his actor. The toxic hate took a significant toll on Best; the actor nearly took his life as a result of the horrid abuse.
Thankfully, time has been kind to him, as the prequel trilogy would not be the performer's final time in the galaxy far, far away.
Best wasn't sure of his Star Wars return
It's easy to see why Liam Neeson was hurt by the treatment of Ahmed Best following the "Phantom Menace" premiere. Not only was Best just doing his job as an actor, but he helped change the course of film history as the first motion-captured character to star alongside live-action actors. Fortunately, fans who grew up with the prequels have come to embrace the actor as a beloved figure within the franchise, leading to his return in later Star Wars media.
Most notably, he appeared in "The Mandalorian" Season 3 as Jedi Master Kelleran Beq, who skillfully protects Grogu during the Order 66 attack. Best created the character for the 2020 YouTube game series "Star Wars: Jedi Temple Challenge." When "Mandalorian" producers Jon Favreau, Dave Filoni, and Rick Famuyiwa approached Best about bringing Kelleran to the hit Disney+ series, he was initially hesitant. "Honestly, I had to think about it," the actor told StarWars.com. "I've been in the Star Wars world for such a long time, and my story is such a rollercoaster ride of emotions. So coming back to Star Wars wasn't an easy decision for me. It wasn't something I could have immediately said yes to."
Not wanting to make his comeback bigger than the mythology at hand, Best's worries were alleviated thanks to the show's supportive team, adding, "I was still nervous, but it was really Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni, and being with them, that made me want to come back." Despite what even the harshest critics threw at him, the Force has always been with Best, and fans anticipate his positive future within the Star Wars saga.