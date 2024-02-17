Star Wars' Liam Neeson Was 'Hurt And Offended' Over One Episode I Criticism

As can be imagined, being attached to "Star Wars: Episode I — The Phantom Menace" was a dream come true for its cast. Among these individuals was actor Liam Neeson, whose portrayal of the stoic, wise Jedi master Qui-Gon Jinn remains fondly remembered by fans. But to the actor, a fellow "Phantom Menace" cast member who deserved just as much admiration was unfairly treated by Star Wars fans.

Speaking with Empire, the "Taken" star took the time to share his love for Jar Jar Binks performer Ahmed Best, who was widely criticized after the film's premiere. "Ahmed was so funny and inventive," Neeson stated. "Myself and Ewan [McGregor] were personally hurt and offended by the critical reaction to the character." The response he refers to was especially harsh. Best's portrayal of the clumsy, comedic Gungan was met with widespread hatred, ranging from claims of the character being a racist stereotype to full-on death threats aimed at both Binks and his actor. The toxic hate took a significant toll on Best; the actor nearly took his life as a result of the horrid abuse.

Thankfully, time has been kind to him, as the prequel trilogy would not be the performer's final time in the galaxy far, far away.