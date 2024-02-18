This Star Trek: Voyager Pilot Moment Killed The Entire Series, According To A Producer

After watching two generations of Starfleet officers diplomacy their way through the Milky Way's Alpha Quadrant, "Star Trek: Voyager" finally gave viewers a chance to step outside their galactic neighborhood and find out what's going on in the Delta Quadrant. But according to producer Ronald D. Moore, a single decision about the pilot's execution took away some of the meat and potatoes from this Trekilicious entrée.

Not long after the newly minted USS Voyager pursues a small band of Maquis into the Badlands only to find both ships teleported to the Delta Quadrant 70,000 light years from Earth — a 75-year journey from home — the opposing sides end up joining their crews together ("Caretaker"). By the end of the pilot story arc, they're all standing on the bridge in their Starfleet uniforms and for the most part, working together save for a few lingering grumblings that pop up from time to time throughout the series.

According to writer and producer Ronald D. Moore, who joined the show's production team for its 6th season, the moment the Maquis donned their uniforms would come to define, and arguably kill, the series. Moore concluded in the book "The Fifty-Year Mission" (described as "The Complete, Uncensored, and Unauthorized Oral History of Star Trek"), "You'd think that's the setup for a major show about conflict, but at the end of the pilot they all put on the Starfleet uniforms and that's it. It was a huge mistake."