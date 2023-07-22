Voyager 'Flashback' - How A Star Trek Episode Almost Launched A New Series

During its seven season run, "Star Trek: Voyager" boldly pushed the boundaries of the franchise's narrative to places few "Star Trek" series had gone before. That's true in virtually every sense of the concept, as the bulk of the series was actually set in quadrants of the final frontier almost entirely unexplored by Federation starships. In exploring those places, "Voyager" was one of the more thrillingly original offerings in the entire "Star Trek" franchise.

As with every addition to the "Star Trek" franchise, "Voyager" was, of course, wholly indebted to the groundbreaking original series. During one Season 3 episode in particular, Captain Kathryn Janeway (Kate Mulgrew) and crew paid homage and then some to the O.G. ranks when they had a first-hand encounter with a U.S.S. Enterprise alum, Captain Hikaro Kato Sulu (George Takai). Their paths crossed in an episode titled "Flashback," which found Voyager's Klingon crew member Lieutenant Tuvok (Tim Russ) engaging in a mind-meld with Janeway before eventually reliving his own time serving on the U.S.S. Excelsior under Capt. Sulu himself.

Joining Takei on the bridge of the Excelsior was another Enterprise alum, Commander Janice Rand, who was played by Grace Lee Whitney since the first season of "Star Trek." According to comments made by the actor in a 2011 interview with StarTrek.com, "Flashback" was originally eyed as a backdoor pilot for more adventures with the Excelsior crew. Unfortunately, the spin-off never materialized, with the one-off "Voyager" episode marking one of Rand's final appearances in the role.