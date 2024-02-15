Low-Key DBZ: This TikTok Pianist Sneaks Anime Songs Into His Church Performances

As is the case with many trail-blazing examples from their respective genres, "Dragon Ball" is one of the most successful and beloved anime franchises of all time. Still, even with multiple long-running series and a slew of movies under its black belt, it's "Dragon Ball Z" that is most fondly remembered by fans.

Perhaps this is why a church performance from late 2023 is still garnering attention on TikTok. In the video, a pastor delivers a stirring speech about the power of the Lord to his congregation. However, the church pianist who accompanies his words decides to have a little fun with it, swapping in some inspiring music from "Dragon Ball Z" rather than a more typical hymn or song of worship.

The theme appears to be from the ending of Goku's (Masako Nozawa/Sean Schemmel) final battle with Majin Buu (Kozo Shioya/Scott McNeil) toward the end of the final season of "Dragon Ball Z." While this might seem like a bit of an unorthodox choice, it's hard to deny that the music is inspirational, whether you're imagining the triumph of a Christian martyr or Earth's mightiest hero vanquishing the most powerful foe he ever faced.